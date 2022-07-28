Large Fire in Watervliet, Several Buildings Burning

hot991.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Related
WRGB
Friday night crash sends motorcyclist to hospital; occupants of other vehicle unhurt
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A motorcyclist was transported for care with significant injuries, after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Wilton. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a serious injury motor vehicle crash on at 9:54 PM on US Route 9 at Dandelion Drive in the town of Wilton.
WRGB
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Wilton
A Saratoga Springs man is in serious but stable condition after crashing his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle into a trailer on Friday night in Wilton, the Sheriff's Office confirmed. The trailer that the man ran into was being towed by a 2014 Dodge Ram.
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Overnight fire damages Watervliet home
New this morning – a fire breaking out just over midnight. You can hear the fire crackling there, and sirens in the background. Watervliet Fire says the call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Second Ave. We expect to learn more information throughout the...
Crews put out structure fire in Pittsfield
Crews worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment building in Pittsfield Saturday evening.
iheart.com
Off-Duty Firefighters Credited With Preventing House Fire in Watervliet
A group off-duty firefighters are being credited with preventing a house fire in Watervliet. The firefighters were at a gathering on Third Avenue Sunday when they heard an explosion. They rushed to the scene on Second Avenue and spotted a fire burning on a fence and shed-like structure that was near a home. They were able to get everyone out of the residence before fellow firefighters arrived to quickly knock down the flames before the house caught fire. No injuries were reported.
WRGB
Investigation ongoing following plane crash in Montgomery County
PALENTINE, NY (WRGB) — State Police and the FAA are investigating after a plane crash in Montgomery County. Police say back on July 30th, just before 12:30 PM, troopers responded to a plane crash in the area of Eaker Road in Palentine. According to investigators, the pilot of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montgomery County Plane Crash Reported This Weekend! You See Anything?
What were you doing Saturday July 30th? Were you in Montgomery County? Anywhere near Palatine, NY? If you were in that area, did you notice anything unusual in the air or on land?. These may appear to be unusual questions however New York State Police are investigating reports of a...
WNYT
Arrest in Fort Plain fountain vandalism
Fort Plain police have made an arrest in connection with vandalism at Haslett Park. The top of the historic cast-iron fountain came off earlier this month, as well as a bird at the bottom. The mayor said the fountain means a lot to many people in the area. Police say...
Fire Damages Multiple Homes In Watervliet
Multiple homes were damaged when a fire broke out in a Capital District neighborhood. In Albany County, firefighters in Watervliet were called at around 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28th, with reports of a residential fire near 6th Avenue and 23rd Street. Multiple homes were impacted by the fire but there...
Telephone pole damaged after crash near Delaware Ave
A telephone pole has been damaged after a one-car crash near near Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street in Albany. The Albany Police Department said the traffic light on Madison and Lark Street is currently out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Albany Police Investigating Shooting That Sent Woman to Hospital
Albany police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. A department spokesperson says the victim was struck by gunfire Sunday in the area of Lark Street and State Street. The woman went to Albany Med for to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury to her arm. Anyone information on this case is asked to call police.
newportdispatch.com
Crash on Vermont Route 31 in Wells
WELLS — A 43-year-old woman from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Wells on Tuesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 31 south of Hill Top Road at around 5:10 p.m. According to the report, Ingrid A. Gevry, of Granville, NY, was traveling south on...
Multiple puppies found dead in Troy, NY
The community was shocked after police discovered the pups spread out in four areas around the city. The Assistant Chief of Police says they appear to be from the same litter, and there is an active investigation to determine if any criminal charges exis
UPDATE: Now a Total of 7 Dead Dogs Found in Rensselaer County
When you hear of stories like this one, you wonder who is so cruel that they would dump seven animals in different locations in Troy? It appears they are all from the same litter and suffering from the same disease. Where Were The Dogs Found?. There are a total of...
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
WNYT
Red Cross now helping Watervliet fire victims
The Red Cross is helping six adults affected by a fire in Watervliet. Firefighters say heat brought extra challenges to put out the fire that destroyed the home of James Dugan. In an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 13, Dugan says he’s not sure what happened. He was at home with...
WNYT
Police: Man in ICU after South Pearl Street robbery
Albany Police said they were responding to a call for a person with a weapon in the 300 block of South Pearl Street between Schuyler and Bassett Streets around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, when they found an unconscious man who appeared to be having a seizure. Police said they...
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs police confiscate guns and drugs in two arrests
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division were recently working a combined enforcement detail specifically concentrating on the downtown business district when Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious men in a parking lot on Caroline Street.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0