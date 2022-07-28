CFO calls trucking comparisons to 2019 ‘hollow victory,’ expects bumpy road ahead

www.freightwaves.com
Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity
Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
Ford’s Brass Indicates Layoffs Are in the Works
Ford management continues a media tour in which it slowly signals layoffs. The most recent example is a comment by its chief financial officer. CFO John Lawler told Yahoo! Finance that “We’re working on reshaping the company to deliver our Ford+ plan, so there are some areas and some skills that we’re going to have […]
Forward Air CEO: ‘If there is a recession, bring it on’
Asset-light trucking provider Forward Air raised its full-year outlook again. The company beat second-quarter expectations and sees several tailwinds that will contribute to higher earnings in the future. Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) reported its highest-ever quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed. Earnings per share of $2.04 in the second quarter...
Union Pacific Signs Largest Locomotive Modernization Deal in Rail Industry History with Wabtec
Fuel-efficient upgrades will cut 350 tons of carbon per locomotive annually. Modernization program will recycle 70,000 tons of steel – equivalent to 51,000 passenger cars. Investment puts UP on path to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. OMAHA, Neb. and PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific...
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like
Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
How This Carmaker Hurt Millions' of People's Credit Reports
Hyundai reported inaccurate information to U.S. credit reporting bureaus, harming millions of consumer credit reports.
McDonald's raised the price of a cheeseburger in a key market for the 1st time in 14 years as it warned of 'frequent price increases'
McDonald's has raised the price of its cheeseburgers by 20% in the UK, the first increase in 14 years. The burger giant's CFO warned this week that it was planning "smaller, more frequent price increases." Inflation means the cost of fuel, food, and packaging are soaring, and being passed to...
Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US
American companies are moving manufacturing back to the US from Asia. General Motors, GE, Intel and US Steel are among companies opening new factories in America. Companies started reviewing their supply chains following the US-China trade war and pandemic.
The nation's largest homebuilder says more buyers are cancelling deals amid growing real-estate market pessimism
The nation's largest homebuilder said 24% of its contracts fell through in its recent quarter. Homebuyers have been pulling back in the face of higher mortgage rates and market uncertainty. To counter the slowdown, homebuilders are offering more incentives and reducing their production.
Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers
The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
Rail bosses warn union barons they will force through reforms if they continue to snub 8% pay rise offer
Rail bosses yesterday warned union barons they will force through reforms to working practices if they carry on snubbing an 8 per cent pay rise offer. Network Rail risked escalating its row with the militant RMT union over pay and jobs security by serving it with a so-called 'section 188' warning.
Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
Loaded and Rolling: Trailer as a service; large carrier Q2 earnings boon
Trailer pool services are gaining adoption. Wabash, a major manufacturer of equipment, recently announced a partnership with Phoenix-based freight brokerage FreightVana to supply the company with its trailer-as-a-service (TaaS) platform. The platform will provide FreightVana customers with trailer pool services as part of the power-only offering known as FreightVana X.
Carriers unable to pay drivers, buy fuel after CoreFund Capital closes
Hundreds of small-business truckers who use CoreFund Capital to factor their accounts receivable are struggling to stay afloat after the Weatherford, Texas-based company abruptly closed its doors 10 days ago and fired its entire staff over a legal spat between two brothers. However, late Thursday, Parker County, Texas, District Judge...
Liberty Oilfield adding fleets, sees North American oil output rising
DENVER, July 26 (Reuters) - Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT.N) said on Tuesday it will increase the number of hydraulic fracturing fleets it runs in early 2023 to the low forties, from the mid-thirties currently, as oil activity rebounds on high prices.
How far will trucking rates fall?
Chart of the Week: Spot (linehaul) to contract rate spread (w/fuel base at $1.20/gallon), Van Contract Rates Initial Report SONAR: RATES12.USA, VCRPM1.USA. The spread between spot and contract rates has been averaging around record low levels (~-74 cents a mile) since early May, which will put downward pressure on contract rates for bids negotiated in the second half of the year. While there is little precedent for such a dramatic difference, there is little evidence historically that contract rates will fall as fast as they increase.
