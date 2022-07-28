ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

CFO calls trucking comparisons to 2019 ‘hollow victory,’ expects bumpy road ahead

By Jack Glenn
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity

Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

Ford’s Brass Indicates Layoffs Are in the Works

Ford management continues a media tour in which it slowly signals layoffs. The most recent example is a comment by its chief financial officer. CFO John Lawler told Yahoo! Finance that “We’re working on reshaping the company to deliver our Ford+ plan, so there are some areas and some skills that we’re going to have […]
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Forward Air CEO: ‘If there is a recession, bring it on’

Asset-light trucking provider Forward Air raised its full-year outlook again. The company beat second-quarter expectations and sees several tailwinds that will contribute to higher earnings in the future. Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) reported its highest-ever quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed. Earnings per share of $2.04 in the second quarter...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Companies#Insurance Premiums#Trucks#Reliance Partners Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
DEARBORN, MI
foodlogistics.com

Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers

The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
DETROIT, MI
freightwaves.com

Loaded and Rolling: Trailer as a service; large carrier Q2 earnings boon

Trailer pool services are gaining adoption. Wabash, a major manufacturer of equipment, recently announced a partnership with Phoenix-based freight brokerage FreightVana to supply the company with its trailer-as-a-service (TaaS) platform. The platform will provide FreightVana customers with trailer pool services as part of the power-only offering known as FreightVana X.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Carriers unable to pay drivers, buy fuel after CoreFund Capital closes

Hundreds of small-business truckers who use CoreFund Capital to factor their accounts receivable are struggling to stay afloat after the Weatherford, Texas-based company abruptly closed its doors 10 days ago and fired its entire staff over a legal spat between two brothers. However, late Thursday, Parker County, Texas, District Judge...
WEATHERFORD, TX
freightwaves.com

How far will trucking rates fall?

Chart of the Week: Spot (linehaul) to contract rate spread (w/fuel base at $1.20/gallon), Van Contract Rates Initial Report SONAR: RATES12.USA, VCRPM1.USA. The spread between spot and contract rates has been averaging around record low levels (~-74 cents a mile) since early May, which will put downward pressure on contract rates for bids negotiated in the second half of the year. While there is little precedent for such a dramatic difference, there is little evidence historically that contract rates will fall as fast as they increase.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy