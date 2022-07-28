OSDH confirms 9th case of monkeypox in Oklahoma

www.koco.com
Upcoming Kansas vote could further restrict Oklahomans’ abortion access
OKLAHOMA CITY — A vote next week could further restrict access for Oklahomans seeking an abortion. Kansas voters will decide whether their state will remain the closest to ours to offering abortions. Kansas lawmakers – like those in Oklahoma – are seeking to ban abortions. But they first must...
Some big changes coming next week to Oklahoma's medical marijuana landscape
OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is hitting the brakes on new businesses. Twelve different medical marijuana bills were recently signed into law, cracking down on what some have called the wild west of weed. Starting next week, new dispensaries and grow operations must be...
Day of Giving: How to help feed hungry Oklahoma children as school year nears
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 has teamed up with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during its Day of Giving. This is your chance to help hungry students headed back to the classroom. Food is an essential school supply, and learning cannot begin until hunger ends. A $100 donation...
School district faces consequences after violating controversial state law
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s largest teacher’s union says educators are in fear following the punishment two districts received for breaking a controversial state law. Mustang Public Schools is adamant they did everything they could to remedy the situation. KOCO 5 wanted to get a better understanding of...
We're all grateful for the rain, but firefighters may be more grateful than the rest of us
OKLAHOMA CITY — Triple-digit temperatures and dry grass made for the busiest month Oklahoma firefighters have seen in years. So they’re one group that is very thankful for the rain moving through the state. The rain that’s soaking roads put a smile on firefighters’ faces when they stepped...
Oklahomans say what they’d do should they win the $1.2B Mega Millions jackpot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Someone Friday evening could win 10 times more money than any Oklahoman has ever won in a lottery. The Mega Millions jackpot is the third highest in American history. Customers at OnCue have been lining up all day to get their hands on last-minute Mega Millions...
Oklahoma rallies behind Clinton girl who saves family from house fire
CLINTON, Okla. — A heartwarming update to a story we brought you this week. The Clinton community is rallying behind a 12-year-old girl who saved her family from a fire. The community responded overwhelmingly to help her family rebuild from the ground up. People were so moved by Deysi...
