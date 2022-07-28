New to FPV? Check out BETAFPV’s Pavo25 CineWhoop-style drone

dronedj.com
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
dronedj.com
11 new features that are coming to DJI Ronin 4D this month
DJI Ronin 4D, the world’s first full-frame cinema camera with four-axis stabilization and LiDAR focusing, is all set to get a massive feature upgrade. Ronin 4D borrows several innovations from DJI’s experience with drones, particularly in the field of imaging, stabilization, and video transmission. The tech giant consulted cinematography professionals from around the world while developing this product. But some of the ideas that DJI received were “very challenging to realize on a brand-new product and required us to conduct more testing and adjusting to ensure an excellent, high-standard user experience.”
The best action cameras in 2022: capture life's adventures, wherever they take you!
The best action cameras are small, simple and easy to use, and can go whether other cameras can't
Nothing Phone 1 drop tested (Video)
Earlier today we saw a durability test for the new Nothing Phone 1 and now we have another test for the handset, this one is a drop test. In the video below we get to see how the Nothing Phone 1 performs in a number of drop tests, the handset features glass on the front and the back of the device.
notebookcheck.net
XRAI Glass partners with Nreal on AR smart glasses for real-time phone call subtitles
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. XRAI Glass has launched a public preview of its AR smart glasses for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. According to the company, 12 million UK adults are affected by hearing loss of over 25 dbHL (decibels Hearing Level). The...
Phone Arena
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is on sale at an incredible discount
Well, this came out of nowhere. Unveiled less than six months ago and properly released in April at a starting price of $900 after some initial production issues and unexpectedly high early demand, one of the best Android tablets around is all of a sudden available at only $619.99. That's...
Man Catches Massive Sturgeon In Small Creek With GoPro Attached To Line For Awesome Underwater Footage
How can fisherman not be intrigued with them though? They grow huge, put up a great fight, and have a look like no other. Most of the time you see sturgeon, especially large ones fished is massive bodies of water like the Fraser River in B.C., Canada. This is a unique video showing a fella fishing sturgeon like I’ve never seen before.
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera unveiled as AR wearable with micro-OLED and periscope camera
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. Xiaomi has revealed the Mijia Glasses Camera wearable. The gadget features a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP periscope camera, capable of up to 15 times zoom, capturing the image as you see it. The wearable lets you quickly grab an image or video without reaching for your smartphone.
dronedj.com
DroneSense enables live video streaming and support for DJI M30, M30T drones
DroneSense has announced that its live video streaming software now supports DJI’s new enterprise drone systems Matrice 30 (M30) and Matrice 30 Thermal (M30T). DroneSense’s drone management and collaboration platform is tailored specifically for the unique needs of public safety agencies; it tracks all mobile and live drone video feeds during a mission on a map and shows them on a common screen. The flight app gives drone operators access to all pertinent telemetry data including height (MSL, AGL, and height above terrain (HAT)), speed, relative drone position and orientation to pilot, and gimbal angle. Remote team leaders, meanwhile, can use the platform to request control from the ground pilot and steer the drone to a target with near-zero latency.
DIY Photography
ProGrade announces fast and tiny PGM0.5 UHS-II SD/microSD card reader for mobile workflows
ProGrade Digital has announced a new memory card reader and this one’s designed for mobile creators to let them quickly copy and shift files two and from their Android and other portable Type-C USB devices. It supports UHS-II microSD and SD cards on the USB 3.2 Gen 1 protocol (which is way more than UHS-II SD cards need), letting you transfer to and from laptops and mobile devices at maximum speed.
This Doogee S89 Pro rugged camera phone has a 64MP Sony sensor!
The new ultra-rugged phone features a robot design, MediaTek P90, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory
PC Magazine
Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera Review
Whether you want to set up a trail cam or monitor a remote vacation house, the Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera ($249.99) can help. This pricey wireless camera offers both a Wi-Fi radio for connecting to your local router, as well as a cellular radio for locations where Wi-Fi isn't an option. This, combined with support for voice commands, numerous third-party integrations, intelligent alerts, and flexible storage options, make the Arlo Go 2 more versatile than much of the competition and earn it our Editors’ Choice award for outdoor security cameras.
Google Camera 8.6 update throws fuel on the Pixel Fold fire
It's Pixel 6a release day, but Google isn't solely focused on its newest phone. The company's rolling out a fresh version of its camera app for Pixels, and it's one of the most substantial we've seen in ages. While it might seem like user-facing changes are few and far between, a handful of hints towards future Google hardware make this one of the most intriguing software updates in a long time.
Best memory card for your camera in 2022: top SD, microSD, CFexpress & CF cards
To get the best memory card, decide the capacity and speed you need, and then check our latest prices
notebookcheck.net
LeBest X14 Pro Max: Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra copy launches
LeBest has presented the X14 Pro Max in China, where it is available in three colours. Undoubtedly, the X14 Pro Max borrows heavily from the iPhone 13 Pro Max and upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max. LeBest has even copied the iPhone 13 Pro Max's launch wallpaper, as well as aping Apple's naming scheme.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera
Canon's 7D series of DSLRs were some of the company's most popular cameras, as they borrowed many features from the company's more expensive full frame bodies and put them all in small and more affordable packages. And so, the announcement of the EOS R7, the mirrorless successor to the 7D line, has generated a lot of excitement. With a range of new features and improvements, it looks to be quite the camera. This great video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in use.
The best monopod in 2022: ultra-portable support for telephotos and low light
These are the best monopods to get right now. They take the weight of heavy kit and help you get sharper shots
notebookcheck.net
Motorola XT2243-2: Future S30 Pro and Edge 30 Fusion arrives on Geekbench sporting Snapdragon 888 Plus and 12 GB of RAM
Details on another high-end Motorola smartphone have emerged online, courtesy of a Geekbench listing. As the screenshot below shows, the device in question is the XT2243-2, the model number for what is expected to launch in China as the S30 Pro. By contrast, Motorola is rumoured to have rebranded the S30 Pro's global variant as the Edge 30 Fusion, mirroring last year's S30 and Moto G200.
OnePlus 10T will feature superfast 150W charging in the US, but there is a catch
Unlike Samsung and other Android manufacturers, OnePlus reveals the key features of its upcoming phones days ahead of their official unveiling. The OnePlus 10T's launch is scheduled for August 3rd, and the company has already showcased its design, confirmed it will miss out on the Alert Slider and Hasselblad tuning, and pack up to 16GB RAM. Now, with just a couple of days left for the launch event, the BBK-owned company has detailed another key OnePlus 10T feature: 150W superfast wired charging.
