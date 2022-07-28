New to FPV? Check out BETAFPV’s Pavo25 CineWhoop-style drone

Canon's 7D series of DSLRs were some of the company's most popular cameras, as they borrowed many features from the company's more expensive full frame bodies and put them all in small and more affordable packages. And so, the announcement of the EOS R7, the mirrorless successor to the 7D line, has generated a lot of excitement. With a range of new features and improvements, it looks to be quite the camera. This great video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in use.

