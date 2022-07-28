How Democrats plan to overhaul taxes, climate spending, and health care before the midterms

www.vox.com
Related
Stimulus Update: Will the Democrats' New Deal Provide Financial Relief?
Lawmakers have been working on stimulus legislation, and a new agreement could have the necessary support to pass. Lawmakers on the left have been negotiating for months to pass new legislation. A tentative deal has been reached that could help keep insurance premiums down. It could also offer incentives for...
How Kyrsten Sinema Could Deal a Blow to Manchin-Schumer Inflation Bill
Senator Kyrsten Sinema and other moderates' issues with taxes could sink a carefully negotiated version of Democrats' key domestic spending package.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'
For over a year, businesses have been complaining about how hard it is to hire. The labor shortage may be driven in part by a lack of childcare or workers wanting better pay. Mitch McConnell says that labor shortages will end when workers run out of stimulus savings.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date
DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
Direct payments worth $2,000 could be sent to thousands of Americans from $108million relief fund
A BIG thank you is going out to thousands of childcare workers in the form of $2,000. Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson announced childcare workers may be eligible for the Youth and Early Care Workforce Bonus. This one-time $2,000 direct payment is being offered to over 12,000 employees who were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
People
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Abbott says, "Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party", after Jill Biden's "breakfast taco" remarks.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott latched onto First Lady Jill Biden's comments about the Latino community being "as unique as the breakfast tacos" at a speech in San Antonio, claiming, "This is why Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic Party".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Social Security Benefits Will Be Even Higher in 2023. Here's How Much You Could Get
Americans who receive Social Security benefits got their biggest boost in nearly four decades this year, thanks to soaring inflation: The Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, increased payments by 5.9% in January 2022, or about $93 a month for the average recipient. But analysts predict next year's increase will...
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Three direct payments worth $4,000 due – exact dates they will arrive
THE Social Security Administration (SSA) will soon be sending out the next batch of 2022 cost-of-living adjustment checks to beneficiaries. This year, the maximum Social Security check is $4,194, which is $841 per month for individual SSI beneficiaries. If your birth date is between the first and the 10th, the...
Dr. Oz Has Weirdest Explanation For Why No One Is Donating To His Campaign
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in his adopted state of Pennsylvania, admits his campaign has struggled to raise money and he says it’s because Democrats are “clever” while Republicans mow their lawns. Oz spoke to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday, who pointed...
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
One-time $450 stimulus checks are going out right now in this state
As much as the Biden administration would like to start them back up again, federal stimulus checks dried up months ago on account of a lack of congressional support. Floridians, meanwhile, are in the process of getting surprise $450 checks in the mail, thanks to a budget signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that included steering $35.5 million in state funding to some 59,000 families across the state.
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Biden must extend the student-loan payment pause so borrowers don't have to choose between monthly bills and 'putting a roof over their heads,' 107 Democratic lawmakers say
Democrats including AOC and Elizabeth Warren signed onto the letter, saying student-loan borrowers shouldn't have to face inflation and debt payments.
Comments / 0