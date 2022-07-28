JetBlue Acquires Spirit Airlines for $3.8 Billion Despite Antitrust Concerns

www.adweek.com
The Best New Restaurants to Try During Miami Spice 2022
August is here and despite the record-breaking heat and humidity, locals know to celebrate. After all, it marks the start of Miami Spice, the restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) that runs from August 1 through September. With 169 restaurants already signed up (and...
To Dine For Podcast: Beth Santos, Founder & CEO of Wanderful
How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is...
27 Professionals Profoundly Affecting Media, Marketing, Tech and the Creator Economy
How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. Our annual Young Influentials list highlights individuals under 40 who are truly...
126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present
On this evening, 126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present…Middle-Contest1226. The name of the building was “The Lobby” (second from R) and this photo is from that same year (1896) looking North on today’s S Miami Avenue, just north of the Miami River. (u/Middle-Contest1226)
Shops at Merrick Park welcomes new retailers
Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables’ premier destination for fine shopping and dining, has welcomed several new luxury retailers to its impressive retail lineup. Earlier this year, the popular destination welcomed designer shops Eden Park, Saya/Sitka Semsch, LensCrafters Specialty Optical and Eyewear and Sisu Clinic. This summer, Lafayette 148 and IMO Glow will open.
This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation
If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
Miami City Will Launch 5000 ETH NFTs With Mastercard, TIME, Salesforce
Miami City will launch 5000 ETH NFTs with the help of companies like Mastercard, TIME, and Salesforce that will make it happen so let’s read more today in our latest cryptocurrency news. The Miami mayor Francis Suarez’s love for Web3 is nto slowing down despite the crypto winter which...
Man accused of selling bleach as COVID cure extradited to South Florida
A man accused of selling industrial bleach as a cure to the COVID-19 virus has been returned to the United States after being arrested in Colombia.
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami, FL
With beaches and party spots, Miami is a known hotspot for tourists. If you are new or old to the area and looking for some Mexican food, you came to the right place. With this list of the 15 best restaurants in Miami, Fl; you can quickly satisfy your cravings.
Passenger videos show migrants being rescued at sea by Carnival cruise ship
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Video captured by a Carnival Cruise passenger shows the moment a group of migrants stranded at sea were rescued last week. An announcement went out Friday as the ship was heading back to Port Miami, saying that the ship had to turn around after a boat carrying 12 migrants believed to be from Cuba had been spotted.
Jack in the Box Brings Back Old Menu Items—and Former Employee Mark Hamill
How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. Before he was ever Luke Skywalker, the Joker or Skeletor, veteran actor...
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
DeSantis files complaint against Miami drag brunch spot known for allowing children attend
A popular restaurant located in Wynwood went viral after videos surfaced on social media of children attending their drag brunches. State officials said the videos showed nearly nude dancers and in one case holding hands with a kid who was carrying what appeared to be money. During a news conference...
Crash closes portion of the Palmetto Expressway to start Monday
This first Monday in August has started with traffic headaches for commuters who use the Palmetto / SR826 to get to the island and Downtown Miami. A crash on SR-826 North – the Palmetto Expressway _ beyond SW 8 St. has 3 right lanes blocked, according to Florida 511.
Planting Mangroves in Miami, An Effective Method to Protect the Coast from Rising Sea Levels?
Can the regrowth of mangroves shield Miami from sea level rise? Mangrove-lined living shorelines can reduce floods, stabilize beaches, and cost landowners less money. This Florida island, which was more of a marshy sandspit than a piece of land at the turn of the century, was covered with mangroves. Mangroves were mostly recognized as the homes of alligators, other reptiles, and blizzards of mosquitoes due to their gnarled roots standing knee-deep in tidal waters. And by 1915, they had vanished. One of Miami Beach's founders, Carl Fisher, had stripped the island naked as his first move in transforming it into the legendary vacation destination it is today.
Discover A Secret Bar Behind The Meat Locker At This Wynwood Sandwich Shop
If you make your way through the butcher-like plastic curtains at the back of Wynwood’s newest sandwich shop, the Mad Butcher, you won’t come across a freezer with hanging meat. At least not a real one anyway. Instead, you’ll find a dimly-lit upscale lounge with roaring beats and secret drinks straight out of the era of disco and glam.
Miami Beach Police: Would you like the chance to win a brand new bicycle?
Would you like the chance to win a brand new bicycle?Miami Beach Police. Would you like the chance to win a brand new bicycle? Join us for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 from 5 PM to 8 PM. The raffle is free and anyone can enter! 🚲
Miami lowers taxes to historic level: 'The only right thing to do'
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Varney & Co." Friday to discuss his plans to tackle inflation as the U.S. enters a recession, arguing lowering taxes to the lowest level in recorded history is the "only right thing to do." FRANCIS SUAREZ: We charge the property tax. And we had incredible...
