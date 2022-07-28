ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Southeast Ohio addresses bus driver shortage

 4 days ago
WDTN

Which Ohio universities will require masks in the fall?

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University students could be masking up in the classroom once again this fall. The university announced starting Monday masks will be required in all indoor buildings on their Athens campus. A statement from Ohio University reads: “The university’s mask policy is to follow the CDC community levels and since Athens […]
ATHENS, OH
Ironton Tribune

Johnson praises expansion in Scioto County

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-14, praised on Wednesday the decision by Benestar Brands to expand their manufacturing presence in southeast Ohio. Benestar plans to invest $2.5 million into the project, bringing 40 new jobs to Scioto County by 2025. The company, known for its manufacturing of snack...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Village of Middleport Features Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio – Each week the Village of Middleport chooses a yard to feature for the landscaping and work put into it. Their home is located at 706 Art Lewis Street. Steve Carson is the second generation at the location. Steve and Beckey purchased it four years ago from his parents. Beckey has turned their home into a landscaping showcase. She has built a 3,000 gallon koi pond which has went through many changes, each time growing larger. The pond has a waterfall, fountain, numerous water plants, and a crossover bridge to get to the front door. The landscaping includes plantings such as mammoth elphant ear, canna lily, hasta, snap dragon, lupine, iris, and banana plant, just to name a few. Forty bags of mulch surround the pond and Beckey says it will take about 20 more to complete. She has her own small greenhouse and starts some of her plants from scratch. Her grandson, Kendaven, is very proud of his own miniature koi pond and fairy garden off to the side.
MIDDLEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Pedestrian Hit by a City Truck Files Report

Chillicothe – A man who was hit by a city truck contacted the Chilliochte Police police yesterday after an incident that occurred on Tuesday. According to the report On Tuesday, July 26 the man said he was hit by a city truck. On Saturday he called the Chillicothe police...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Razing a Fuss

PARKERSBURG — A crew from Empire Builders tears down the former Willard School and Wood County Emergency Services building on Old Staunton Avenue Friday. The Wood County Board of Education donated the building to Holiday in the Park in 2020. The organization, which sets up the Christmas light displays in City Park each year, used a portion of the building for storage. “It’s just falling in,” Holiday in the Park Treasurer Nancy Wilcox said of the structure. “We’re going to try to save up enough money and get enough donations to put up a new building.” Wilcox said people wanting to contribute to the effort can contact her at wefcu@suddenlink.net, Jonelle Merritt at jonelle@cascable.net or Farra Brothers Welding. (Photo by Douglass Huxley)
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of Wellston man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WELLSTON, OH
travelawaits.com

10 Unique Stops On Ohio’s Covered Bridge Scenic Byway Perfect For A Fall Drive

There are days on a vacation when you want to go everywhere, see everything, do everything. And there are other days when it’s time to slow the pace, savor the sights, and breathe deeply. The Wayne National Forest Covered Bridge Scenic Byway (is that the longest name ever?) in Ohio is perfect when you want a slower, relaxed pace.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

A local organization is sending supplies to support Ukrainians

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — A local group is shipping supplies to Ukrainians affected by the current warfare with Russia. Little Wing Relief is an Athens-based humanitarian organization that sends relief supplies to people in need overseas. “It’s just a name to signify that we are just a little group...
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: Fully involved fire at home on Calder Ridge Road in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a fully engulfed structure fire in Dunham Township in Belpre on the 1600 block of Calder Ridge Road. According to the Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department chief, the call came in around 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Fire...
BELPRE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Flowers and Gahm earn year Veteran School Board Member recognition

LUCASVILLE – David Flowers and Troy Alan Gahm, elected school board members for the Valley Local School District, were recognized by the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) Southeast Region. Recognition took place during the Board of Education meeting on July 21, 2022. Both were presented his award during the meeting. The Veteran School Board Member Award recognizes school board members who have served 10, 15, 20 and 25 plus years on their local school boards. Mr. Flowers was recognized for 10 years and Mr. Gahm was recognized for 15 years of service.
LUCASVILLE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Country Thrift Store Offers Opportunity for Ministry, Helps Community

RACINE, Ohio – A country thrift store has become an opportunity for ministry. The Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church decided in mid 2017, as they were getting ready to move to their new church building, that they wanted to give back in some way to to the community since God had blessed them. So, they opened a thrift store, New 2 U.
RACINE, OH

