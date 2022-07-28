City approves $3 million in ARPA funds for Houston Forensic Science Center

communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study
Montgomery County Precinct 2, the H-GAC and the Texas Department of Transportation have been working on the study to analyze mobility issues and recommend projects across Precinct 2 to improve safety and mobility, according to H-GAC information. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Precinct 2 and the Houston-Galveston Area Council...
METRO adds HCTRA executive director to its board
Sanjay Ramabhadran (left), chair of METRO's board of directors, swears in Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive director, to the board. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has a new face on its board of directors. Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive...
Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location
Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston lifting monkeypox vaccine appointment hold with incoming allocation
The city's health department was forced to pause new vaccination appointments before the new allocation. Meanwhile, the county's allocation surpasses 16,000 doses
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Successful Gun Buyback Collects More Than 800 Firearms
Due to an overwhelming response from the public, the One Safe Houston Gun Buyback collected 845 firearms and distributed nearly $100,000 in gift cards on Saturday, July 30. As a result of the unprecedented response, the event, which began at 8 a.m. and was scheduled to end at noon, did not conclude until almost 7 p.m., when the last person collected a handful of gift cards.
City of Houston calls first annual gun buyback event a success
HOUSTON — The city of Houston’s first annual gun buyback event drew hundreds of people on Saturday. Lines of cars could be seen wrapped around the block at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in southeast Houston where the event was held. Officials collected 845 guns and say they gave out nearly $100,000 in gift cards throughout the event.
National mattress store Purple now open at Baybrook Mall
Purple opened June 30 at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Purple opened June 30 at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. The mattress store has locations throughout the U.S.; Purple also offers a variety of pillows, seat cushions, bed frames and...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox26houston.com
More than 800 firearms collected during Houston's first gun buyback program
HOUSTON - The City of Houston held its first gun buyback program Saturday, as part of its One Safe Houston plan, and announced more than 800 firearms were collected. BACKGROUND: City of Houston to hold gun buyback program Saturday, exchanging Visa gift cards for guns. Nearly 65 cars lined up...
Houston mayor visits apartment complex in poor condition after residents go off at city hall
People living at the Timber Ridge Apartments have been dealing with issues such as heavy trash overflow, rats, and a lack of usable utilities.
Houston Health Department reopens moneypox vaccine appointments
HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is reopening appointments for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced a 16,000 dose shipment to the area. The announcement comes after the department put appointments on pause Thursday due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
Graze Craze coming to Cy-Fair in August
Graze Craze offers a variety of charcuterie boards. (Courtesy Graze Craze) National charcuterie franchise Graze Craze is opening a new location at 12234 Queenston Blvd., Ste. 500, Houston, at the end of August. Graze Craze offers catering options for parties, get-togethers and other events. The charcuterie boards are customizable and can be delivered or picked up from their locations. www.grazecraze.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Deplorable': City of Houston 'coming after' apartments with unsafe, unhealthy living conditions
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is targeting an apartment complex where residents have complained about rats, roaches, trash and mold. The City is giving the owners and management of the Timber Ridge apartments 30 days to clean up their act -- or else. "The situation people are living...
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says
The manager of Laredo Taqueria said nearby residents threatened to sue, claiming the smoke was making their furniture smell like fajitas.
Sheraton Suites rebranded as The Chifley in Uptown Houston
The Chifley Hotel will be replacing the Sheraton Suites Houston in Uptown Houston near the Galleria and River Oaks. (Rendering courtesy of The Chifley) In the heart of Uptown Houston near River Oaks and the Galleria, The Sheraton Suites Houston, located at 2400 W. Loop S., Houston, will be rebranded as The Chifley—a Tapestry Collection hotel by Hilton—with an anticipated opening date for November.
Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy plans new trails, trees, extra acre and more in 2022-24
New trails and amenities are coming to the Willow Waterhole Greenspace over the next two years. (Courtesy Roan Matthews/Brays Oaks District) At its July 28 annual meeting, the Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy went over projects scheduled over the next two years, including 8 miles of new trails, the purchasing of an extra acre near Ricecrest Street and Gasmer Drive, and the planting of hundreds of trees in partnership with the Harris County Flood Control District and Trees for Houston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston approves $40M grant fund for Shepherd-Durham drives construction
The $40 million grant will help fund infrastructure improvements on Shepherd and Durham drives. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A $40 million grant fund agreement between the city of Houston and the Texas Department of Transportation for a road and infrastructure project along Shepherd and Durham drive was approved during a July 27 Houston City Council meeting.
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Sylvester Turner visits Timber Ridge apartment complex after residents complain of overflowing trash, rats, roaches
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner visited Timber Ridge apartments on Fleming Drive Friday morning after residents about overflowing trash, rats, roaches that are allegedly being ignored by management. Turner was accompanied by several city of Houston department personnel during the visit. One resident said he has squatters and looters...
houstoniamag.com
Here’s Who Has Announced They Are Running for Mayor
Since the 1980s, Houston politics has been led by majority Democratic leaders at the county and city levels. As a result, the office of the mayor of Houston is run on a nonpartisan ballot that is meant to accommodate all residents regardless of party affiliation: Democrats, Republicans, Independents and Libertarians.
Montgomery ISD eyes site for elementary school No. 7 on FM 2854
Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a potential site for elementary school No. 7 off FM 2854 after the board of trustees authorized the district to move forward with the due diligence phase for the site during a special meeting July 26. (Screenshot via Google) Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0