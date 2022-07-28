PRCA Entertainer of the Year Bobby Kerr 'The Mustang Man' to wow at Last Chance Stampede

www.montanasports.com
montanasports.com
Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo Final Results
HELENA — Final results, Last Chance Stampede, Helena, Mont. July 28-30. 2022. All-around champion: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Montana; steer wrestling and bareback riding. Bareback riding champion: Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points. 1. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont. 88;...
406mtsports.com
Night one of Butte's Brawls and Kickstarts Days a 'knockout'
BUTTE — The second annual Brawls and Kickstart Festival started on Friday evening at the Butte Depot in the hot Butte sun. While the fans grabbed beverages and snacks of their choice from the local food trucks and concessionaires, and the merchandise tables sold souvenirs, the work behind the scenes worked up to a perfect simmer.
montanasports.com
Helena native, former Griz Brian Buschini feeling right at home with Nebraska football
MISSOULA — Brian Buschini put together an all-time season for the Montana Grizzlies in 2021. The Helena Capital product was named the FCS punter of the year for the Grizzlies as just a redshirt freshman this past fall, but at the conclusion of the season, the former UM walk-on entered the transfer portal and quickly received a full scholarship to take his talents to the FBS level at the University of Nebraska.
Gas prices affect outdoor recreation for some, no effect for others
Gas prices have increased 33% nationwide since the same time last year, and about 37% in Montana and that could affect how much people are able to use her campers and boats.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
War in Montana? Writer Disses Bougie Bozeman, Trashy Three Forks
Is there going to be a Civil War that starts in Montana? That's what one liberal writer had to say after attending a family reunion in the vicinity of Montana's Paradise Valley. He also dissed what he sees as "bougie" Bozeman, and "trashy" Three Forks. I had a friend from...
montanasports.com
Billings Royals headed to regionals after Sunday win against Helena
BILLINGS — The Billings Royals beat the Helena Senators 4-3 on Sunday to win the AA State Legion Tournament crown. With the win, the Royals will represent the state of Montana at the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The Senators and Royals are familiar with one another as...
montanarightnow.com
Butte and Billings Baseball are State A Championship Bound
After Billings beat Belgrade 13-11 and Butte overcame Havre 15-5 on Saturday, the Miners and Cardinals are set to meet in the title game on Sunday at Medina Park. Billings is going for their first-ever State A championship while Butte is trying for their first since 1953.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
montanasports.com
Butte Miners claim first state championship since 1953
BELGRADE — The Butte Miners' championship drought is over. The Miners stormed to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and Aidan Lee batted in the game-winning run as Butte routed the Billings Cardinals 12-2 in five innings to claim the State A Legion title on Sunday at Prescott Park.
1-year-old drowns after falling in pool at Montana daycare
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy drowned at a home daycare just north of Helena last week. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says Camden Brown of Billings and other children were at the daycare on July 21 when the boy got out of the house and fell into a pool in the […]
Butte Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill Running for President?
Is Butte, Montana Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill- the Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden- prepping a run for President of the United States?. I got a message from one of our radio listeners, Kendall in Laurel, yesterday. Saw Rob O'Neill on TV yesterday. What a breath of fresh air!...
Inside Nova
Child drowns in pool of unlicensed daycare in Helena Valley
HELENA, Mont. - A child drowned in a pool at an unlicensed daycare in the Helena Valley. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton confirms with Montana Right Now the child, identified as one-year-old Camden Brown, got out of the house on Kerr Dr. when he fell into a pool in the backyard.
Grandstreet Theatre alumna come back "home" for nostalgic musical
Grandstreet Theatre in Helena opened the show The Marvelous Wonderettes on July 27th and the show features Grandstreet Theatre School alumna as the four leading ladies
Fairfield Sun Times
Assault suspect accused of slapping and spitting on officer
A 30-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon and assault on a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of assault with bodily fluid after allegedly hitting someone with a water flask and slapping and spitting on a police officer. An officer responded to...
