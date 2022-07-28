How one high school game changed trajectory of Webb's life

www.nbcsports.com
Top 10 California HS football players in Class of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (BVM) – The California high school football season is upon us and there might not be a better collection of talent than what the Golden State has to offer. The two top-ranked teams in the country by MaxPreps – No. 1 St. John Bosco and reigning national champion No. 2 Mater Dei – hail from California and No. 9-ranked Centennial gives the state three teams in the nation’s top 10.
Memorial for Spencer Webb set for Saturday at Christian Brothers
SACRAMENTO -- A public memorial for Spencer Webb will be held at Sacramento's Christian Brothers High School on Saturday.The celebration of life will start at 9 a.m. and will be followed by his funeral in Dixon.Webb died earlier in July after a cliff diving incident near Eugene, Oregon. He was a standout athlete at Christian Brothers High School Before and played tight end for the University of Oregon football team.
'It's just fun': Mega Millions jackpot has Sacramento dreaming big
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When lottery jackpots reach a certain height, lines start to form outside Sacramento's Lichine's Liquor & Deli, the fabled store known across the region for selling winning tickets. "This is quite an adventure," said Louise Chapa, from the back of the line Friday evening. "It's just...
California State Fair officials optimistic about crowd numbers
SACRAMENTO — The relief of returning to the California State Fair is palpable among vendors and fairgoers. "After doing this for that long and having it taken away, you don't realize how much you missed it until you lose it," said vendor Milo Franks.He's been working events since 1970 and feels not much has changed this year even with the increased safety measures."Everything is about the same this year," Franks said. "Same protocol."At Grinders sandwich shop, they churned out 1,200 sandwiches last weekend. "It's definitely been busier than past years," saidd manager Dylan Atkins. Franks agrees and says the weather has...
Rocklin's Best of the Best winners announced!
The community has voted and the results are in for Rocklin's 2022 Best of the Best awards! Pick up a copy of our print edition this weekend to enjoy our multi-page section announcing all of the winners. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and thank you to all of the advertisers that make this annual guide possible! Watch for our online edition coming shortly to www.placerherald.com.
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Navy veteran, aspiring doctor identified as man who drowned saving rafters along American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a five-year Navy veteran and aspiring doctor sacrificed his life to save people who were in need along the American River Friday. "My brother was a humble guy and anybody who knew him knew he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. He would do anything, He'd give you the shirt off his back and just be there," said Jessica Crane, sister of Joshua Crane. "That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what."
Top 6 Reasons We Love Auburn
Auburn, Calif. – You might be surprised at just how many local residents in South Placer County have never taken the time to explore Auburn. A world apart and just a mere 15-minute or so drive up I-80. A wealth of opportunity awaits for both new visitors and returning...
GEICO closes California insurance offices, lays off hundreds. State is ‘monitoring’ situation
GEICO has closed all of its 38 California agent offices that sell auto and homeowners policies and other lines and has also ended the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. Three offices in Sacramento, one in Roseville, three in Fresno and one in Modesto were among...
How did Sacramento and surrounding counties get their names?
(KTXL) — Before California became divided into 58 counties, Sacramento County was one of the state’s original 27 counties. After the population kept growing following the gold rush, the county became incorporated in 1850. The city of Sacramento was later founded and officially became the county seat, eventually being named the capital of the Golden […]
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
California’s “train to nowhere” shows the challenges ahead. In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
RIVER MONSTER: 8-Foot Sturgeon Caught on the Sacramento River
We’ve been documenting the giant, ancient fish that swim in the waters of the Sacramento River for years now. Some people are skeptical. Now, we have more evidence of the giant sturgeon that live in the freshwater of Northern California. Fisherman Andrew Phon landed a 94-inch sturgeon on the...
Teen seriously hurt in fight with 39-year-old man during basketball game, CA cops say
Police are seeking witnesses after a 39-year-old man was accused of seriously injuring a teen in a fight during a basketball game in California, authorities said. The man was arrested on a charge of battery with serious bodily injury when he got into a fight with a 16-year-old around 3:45 p.m. on July 15 in Woodland, the Woodland Police Department said.
Isolated thunderstorms expected to develop in the mountains
SACRAMENTO -- Weather officials are advising those spending Sunday evening in the mountains to beware of isolated thunderstorms. The National Weather Service office in Sacramento says that showers and storms look to wash over the Sierras, pushing up from the south. Those outdoors are encouraged to take shelter in a building or vehicle if they hear thunder. They are advised to not hide under trees and to avoid water or the tops of hills. Forecasters say that thunderstorms are possible over the next few days in the mountains.
UC Davis researchers sound the alarm on Lake Tahoe's changing conditions
LAKE TAHOE — Researchers at UC Davis are sounding the alarm on a series of unprecedented changes to the conditions in Lake Tahoe.Scientists announced their findings Thursday in their annual State of the Lake report.It was an eye-opening report with both algae and particle levels reaching record highs. Scientists say particles from wildfires like last summer's Caldor Fire may be part of the reason why.Here are some of the biggest takeaways:Floating algae shot up 300% last year, which increases the threat of algal blooms in a number of popular swimming spots.The type of algae scientists found is the kind that thrives in smoky conditions.Fine particle concentrations, which impact clarity, were also the highest ever recorded.The population of zooplankton, which is an important part of the lake's food chain and helps regulate algae concentrations, dropped.Phytoplankton behavior is changing by moving closer to the surface. Scientists say it could be due to less sunlight during wildfires.The report also noted climate change and said it is "almost certain" that the lake will fall below its natural rim and stop flowing to the Truckee River this summer.
Two shooters fire 42 rounds into group of people in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they are looking for two suspects that shot about 42 rounds towards a crowd of people in front of the Delta Liquor Store on June 16. Police say that the shooting occurred in front of the store located at 519 West Charter Way around 12:45 a.m. […]
Crews quickly halt fire burning near Auburn
AUBURN -- Crews quickly halted the forward progress of a fire burning Sunday afternoon below several homes south of Auburn. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District says that firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Grace Fire, which was burning in the Pilot Hill area, near Rattlesnake Bar Road and Starling Lane, roughly 10 miles southeast of Auburn.
Woman deemed OK following stabbing in Stockton Thursday morning
(BCN) — A woman was stabbed in Stockton early Thursday morning, police said. A 22-year-old woman was reportedly in the 2600 block of Delano Avenue in the Civic District when she got into an argument with a 24-year-old man. Police, who responded at 12:30 a.m., said the man stabbed the woman following the argument. She […]
Man killed in hit-and-run in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Sacramento. Officers responded to reports of a crash around 8:30 p.m. near Power Inn Road and Elder Creek Road. They found a man in the area who died at the scene, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
