Beyoncé shares sleepy pic of Blue, Rumi and Sir ahead of ‘Renaissance’ release

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

Sleepy siblings!

Beyoncé posted a sweet snap of herself in bed with her three kids while writing a “special thank you” for the little ones ahead of her “Renaissance” album release .

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the singer, 40, wrote on her website alongside the rare family photo Thursday.

“A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative,” the Grammy winner continued. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world.”

After calling the 16 tracks a “beautiful journey of exploration,” she thanked Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Sir and Rumi, 5, for allowing her “space, creativity, and inspiration.”

The singer thanked her and Jay-Z’s children one day ahead of releasing her seventh album, “Renaissance.”

The “Halo” singer concluded with messages to her uncle, grandmother and mom, as well as Jay-Z.

“A special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio,” she gushed of the 52-year-old rapper.

The little ones gave their mom “space, creativity, and inspiration,” she gushed.
Beyoncé shocked her fans in June when she announced that new music was on the way the following month.

The former Destiny’s Child member shared her seventh album’s tracklist on July 21, featuring “I’m That Girl,” “Cozy,” “Alien Superstar” and more.

Beyoncé also shared her gratitude for Jay-Z and more family members.
Queen B previously hinted at her upcoming release’s name when she told Harper’s Bazaar in an August 2021 interview that she felt “a renaissance emerging.”

The songwriter explained, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. … I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

