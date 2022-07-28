Maquoketa Caves State Park to Reopen After Deadly Shooting

103wjod.com
Maiden Voyage Offers a Beautiful Boat Ride on the Mississippi River
Below this post is a gallery of photos from the Sunday boat tour!. Ever since I found myself in Dubuque earlier this year, one of my close friends has been urging me to seek out a way to get on the Mississippi River. I don't own a boat and, as...
Mobile Museum Will be Part of Dubuque Farmer’s Market Saturday August 20th
The Dubuque Farmer's Market is always a treat each Saturday morning in downtown Dubuque. Whether it's fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, delicious breakfast or knick-knacks for work and home, the Farmer's Market has something for everyone. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. And on Saturday,...
Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park
It's time for the annual DubuqueFest arts festival in downtown Dubuque's historic Washington Park. The FREE summer festival features live music, local food, and local art and artisans over two days - Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7 from 10 am to 5 pm. Since its inception in 1979,...
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
Gas Line Emergency Shutdown Closes Popular Street in Dubuque
S. Grandview Avenue will be fully closed between Hwy 20 and Bryant Street for an emergency gas utility shutdown which will continue, from 12:00 PM today July 27, until further notice. Motorists will need follow the posted detour and/or use a different route during this time. If you have questions...
Rite-Hite Has Numerous Positions Available in Dubuque
Now more than ever, companies are looking for employees. Rite-Hite in Dubuque is no exception. They have nearly two dozens openings at their Dubuque plant for a variety of positions. In Iowa specifically, employment has been steadily climbing ever since a sharp dip in April 2020 (we all know what...
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Thursday July 28th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
Yet Another Ribbon Cutting for a Riverboat in Dubuque
Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. It's so cool that these riverboats have chosen Dubuque as one of their stops. The newest boat to arrive is the American Duchess.
Cole Swindell Performed at the Jackson County Fair
Down to the Bar tour made a stop at the Jackson County Fair ( Maquoketa, IA.) Saturday night. The great weather and large crowd was a recipe for good country party. Ashley Cooke stepped up to the plate and filled in when Lainey Wilson had to cancel her appearance due to a family emergency. Ashley a new comer got her break with her TikToK videos. Also with her duet with Brett Young "Never Til Now".
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Wednesday July 27th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Yesterday was a great day at the fair and attendance was great. Take a look at the west parking lot at 5 pm.
Friends of Galena Public Library Hold Book Sale Friday & Saturday
Have you gotten through your summer reading list and want to get set with more reading material for the fall and winter months? Then, you may be in luck with an exciting book lovers bonanza this weekend in Galena, Illinois!. The Friends of Galena Public Library is readying for a...
Lainey Wilson Cancels Shows, Asks for Prayers Amid ‘Family Emergency’
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for prayers as the singer has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Iowa due to what she terms a "family emergency." The country singer and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to share the news with fans, writing, "Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical."
Local COVID-19 Community Level Upped to HIGH by CDC
Dubuque County Reaches HIGH COVID-19 Community Level. The CDC changed Dubuque County's COVID-19 Community Level to HIGH on Thursday, July 28. Dubuque County is now one of 18 Iowa counties at this level. COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on...
That’s A Wrap! The Great Jones County Fair
I wouldn't be a very good "local boy" if I didn't cover my hometowns biggest summer attraction, the GREAT Jones County Fair. And that's what it was; great! Yes, I'm a Panther for life, raised in Monticello, IA and I wouldn't change a thing. In fact, my first concert ever (that I remember) was from the free hillside at the fair. It was Alabama, by the way. Needless to say once again I made the trip to the fair.
Dubuque County Master Food Program Offers a Unique Look at Local Food Production
If you enjoy food, learning about food, and new and enriching experiences, there's a masters program calling your name. However, in this case, it's not an arduous, expensive, multi-yearlong program!. The Dubuque County Master Foodie Program, offered by Dubuque County ISU Extension & Outreach, consists of five sessions starting on...
Platteville’s loss is Cuba City’s Gain
In a move made necessary by new construction coming to their current location, the Platteville Karate Club LLC has found a very suitable new location in Cuba City at 107 West Webster. The karate school, owned and operated by Jim Lubbe, will now be called Full Circle Tang Soo Do, LLC. Lubbe is excited about the move to Cuba City and plans to use the move as an opportunity to take his business to a new level.
Cuba City Lions Club is a Roaring Success Story
In the Tri-States, one doesn't have to look too far to see vibrant communities and organizations making tremendous contributions toward a high quality of life for area citizens. Whether in the form of significant financial awards like those recently announced by the Dubuque Racing Association or volunteer-run organizations such as...
DRA Distributes Over $1 million in Grants to Non-Profits
When the Q Casino's Iowa Greyhound Park closed earlier this year, there was some uncertainty regarding the future of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) in the area. Q Casino President/CEO Alex Dixon stopped by our studios in May to discuss a future where the DRA would solidify itself as a philanthropic force in the community.
