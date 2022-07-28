Here Is the Full Broadcast Fall Premiere Schedule Dy Date

www.tvguide.com
These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately
One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama
Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
'This is Us' Star Lands New CBS Series After Final Season
Justin Hartley is going from NBC to CBS. Following the end of the fan-favorite tear-jerker drama This Is Us, the former soap opera star is producing and starring in a pilot order to The Never Game, a drama series adaptation of Jeffery Deaver's novel Ken Olin is directing, per Deadline. The order was originally picked up in Sept. 2021. But due to Hartley's commitment to the final season of This Is Us, The Never Game was pushed to the off-season. There was also a change in the writer, with Ben Winters replacing Michael Cooney. Winters' script was delivered to CBS in mid-July and was very well received by the network. As a result, it's been fast-tracked to production.
'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show
FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer
Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Demand the Return of This Beloved Character
Fans fall in love with characters on shows like Law & Order: SVU and want them to hang around for a long, long time. In talking about this show, people like Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T come to mind. They’ve been on there since the show’s first seasons. Yet there have been many others who have come through the show. One of these is definitely on the “We want him back!” now list. Who is this beloved character?
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?
Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
How old is Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire?
Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) is the heart of Chicago Fire. He’s always been one of the series leads, but the season 10 departure of Casey (Jesse Spencer) has made his presence all the more crucial. He’s the veteran of the 51, having held down the fire station for well over a decade.
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
Days of Our Lives Just Killed Off Brandon Barash a Second Time — But There’s More to the Story
For weeks, Days of Our Lives fans have been playing a rather morbid guessing game. Tipped off by headwriter Ron Carlivati to the fact that another major character would, like Abigail, soon be exiting in a body bag, viewers have attempted to figure out whose name will be written on the corpse’s toe tag. Now we know that Brandon Barash’s Jake DiMera is the morgue-bound Salemite, with Ava being told the bad news by Kayla at the end of the July 27 episode.
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot and Killed on Show's Set
Click here to read the full article. A member of Law & Order: Organized Crime crew was shot and killed Tuesday morning on set of the NBC procedural. The victim, a 31-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was killed while sitting in a car in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn around 5:15 am, the New York Police Department tells TVLine. According to police, officers arrived to find that the man was unconscious and had received multiple gunshots to the head and neck. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead. North...
