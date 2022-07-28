PHOTOS: Brothers helping brothers

www.eptrail.com
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Blister Labs launches product testing program to improve outdoor gearMorgan TiltonGunnison, CO
Boulder on $20 Dollars A DayGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Dot’s Diner: A Better Breakfast in Boulder, ColoradoGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
Teen saves money for toy, package swiped minutes after delivery
A mom and daughter duo in Broomfield is sharing video with FOX31 of a thief swiping an Amazon package right off their apartment doorstep.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Editorial — EPH: Adapt or die
Imagine the Estes Valley community without a local hospital. What kind of impact would that kind of a loss have on this mountain town?. Now imagine you are in charge of running Estes Park Health and keeping it afloat. Tough decisions must be made to keep EPH financially viable. That is what the leaders of the organization are trying to do.
Suspected killer of mom, daughter had violent history
Court records show the suspected killer of his ex-wife and her daughter had a violent history. The woman had filed restraining orders because of his abuse, which included physical violence and the sexual assault of her child.
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
Fantastic Chainsaw Crafted Sculptures Created in Colorado
Pieces of art carved out of a log with a chainsaw has to be one of the most unique forms of woodworking you'll find. Colorado is a perfect state to put those talents to the test. A chainsaw carving contest was held in Frederick, Colorado, from July 20-23, 2022. Ten...
5280.com
Denver’s Top Doctors 2022
Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
Remembering the 1976 Big Thompson Canyon flood
Sunday marks the 46th anniversary of the Big Thompson Canyon flood, which claimed the lives of 144 people and earned the unfortunate title of the deadliest flash flood in Colorado history.
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
These Are Some of the Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado
Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
9News
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — A Boulder High School teacher was one of two people killed in a small plane crash in Nebraska last week, the Boulder Valley School District said. The two men from Colorado died when the single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley, Colorado to Cherokee, Iowa crashed around 8:40 a.m. local time Monday in a private pasture 12 miles northeast of Tyron, Nebraska.
1 student killed, 4 others hurt in crash on US 287
Lafayette Police responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 287 and Dillon Road on Thursday night.
Broomfield high student killed, four others injured in crash in Lafayette
One Broomfield High School student was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Lafayette on Thursday. Three of the students, all males, remained hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon, said Lafayette police Administrative Sgt. Jeremy Molander. None of the victims have been identified. Molander said officers were sent to the intersection of U.S....
Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected
The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
Man who died in RV explosion/fire traveled the world in it
It was an RV the owner traveled the world in and would die in. An explosion shook the Denver Whittier neighborhood around breakfast time on Saturday. Dana Fox, a neighbor felt the blast around 7 a.m. "I heard screaming, and so I looked out my back window, and I could see a large plume of black smoke."Neighbors heroically ran to the RV and attempted to remove the elderly man, but without luck. One man told CBS4 he grabbed the man, but couldn't pull him out. Leonard Hurst and his grandmother heard the blast, saying with regret, "It's sad for sure,...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Live Well Estes – Summer 2022
In this issue, you will find tips from Visit Estes Park, things to do with the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District, and an article about a beautiful summer drive in Rocky Mountain National Park. Summer is the perfect time to jump on that paddleboard, throw on those hiking shoes, and get on your inner cowboy with a horseback ride. This is also our annual Reader’s Choice Awards edition. Thanks to everyone who voted! In the middle of this magazine, you’ll find this year’s winners.
Colorado animal shelter reaches capacity, offers 50% off adoptions
The Foothills Animal Shelter, in Golden, is offering 50 percent off all adoption fees this weekend, according to an announcement from the organization on Friday. The shelter is currently housing over 100 dogs, cats, and other pets that are waiting to be adopted, according to its website. The 50 percent...
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update
An update is available in the investigation of the July 12 officer-involved shooting involving the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated, and Fort Collins Police Services [...] This post Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update previously appeared on North Forty News.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Welcome to Colorful Colorado — we’re not that colorful, and these are the rules
Welcome to Colorado. There are some things you need to know. If you’re one of the approximately half-a-million people who’ve flocked to the Aurora metroplex during the past five years, allow me to explain what’s what for you. If you know someone who’s come in with the...
Residents hear explosion before Denver fire crews locate body inside charred RV
One person is dead following an RV fire in Denver's Whittier neighborhood Saturday morning. The fire broke out in an RV parked at a home located at 2716 Vine Street.
