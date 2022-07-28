Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets Dressed In Court Purple And Black

sneakernews.com
Air Jordan Restocks On SNKRS Coming This Week
The latest in an ongoing series of restocks on the Nike SNKRS App is ready to go down this coming week. The SNKRS App just teased a re-release of three popular Jordan Retro drops of 2022; the three releases are confirmed to be the Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10”, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”, and Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs”. All three releases instantly sold out upon their original arrival, and will likely disappear quickly once again.
Air Jordan 7 SE “Cherrywood” Set For December 17th Release
Compared to the Air Force 1’s 40th, the Air Jordan 7‘s 30th Anniversary has been off to a relatively slow start. But with reveals slowly propping up one after another, it’s clear Jordan Brand was simply saving the best for the latter half of the year: the “best” being the return of the “Citrus” as well as the debut of a number of new styles, one of which — the “Cherrywood” — celebrates the beloved “Bordeaux” colorway.
Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 37
Click here to read the full article. Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair. The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most. The...
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “White Navy”
Following the appearance of numerous mock-ups, first looks at the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “White Navy” have finally surfaced. To make comparisons to past releases, the “White Navy” bears a relatively close resemblance to the “White Cement.” But in place of the black accents, this pair incorporates “Midnight Navy” across the very same points: the Jumpman branding, the midsole, and the support wings. Elsewhere, much of the colorway is identical to its inspiration, with white dressing the leather upper, netting, and tongue next to hits of the signature speckled print.
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears
As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking
Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning
Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September
Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
Team Red And Grey Cover The Nike Air Max Plus
Few can withstand the heavy modifications of Nike’s design team like the Air Max Plus can. Since its resurgence in the mid-late 2010s, the 1998 model has lent its DNA to top-sellers like the Air Vapormax Plus and later the Air Max Terrascape Plus, but there are plenty of loyalists who will stick with the tried and true original.
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”
Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Team Red”
For every inventive make-up — such as the recently unveiled “Wear-Away” and “Hologram” — the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers an equal number of simple, everyday styles, such as this upcoming “Team Red” colorway. Much like the Dunk High’s most classic appearances,...
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce
Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
North West Steals The Show At Paris Fashion Week Wearing Dad Kanye West's Vintage Jacket — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. North West dominated the streets of Paris on Tuesday, July 5, in her dad Kanye West's vintage blue Pastelle jacket. Kim Kardashian...
An Exotic Nike Air Force 1 Mid Appears In White Reptile Skin
Nike has spared no expense for the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, racking up an expensive haul complete with gold toothbrushes and LV-produced materials. Faux snakeskin has appeared many a time this past year, too, and now it’s even dressing the shoe’s mid-top trim. But whereas previous...
Travis Scott Releases Air Jordan 'Reverse Mocha' Collab With Help From MLB Legend & 'Euphoria' Star
Travis Scott and Nike/Jordan brand extended their partnership with the release of their latest sneaker collaboration, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha,” on Monday (July 18). The eagerly-anticipated, coffee-flavored kicks are accompanied by a wide-ranging clothing collection comprised of zip-up hoodies, crewneck sweaters, T-shirts, sweatpants, shorts,...
The adidas Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” Releases On August 2nd
With all the excitement surrounding Yeezy Day 2022, new releases from Ye and his Three Stripes family have been scarce, but that’s to change with the launch of the Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” on August 2nd. To the untrained eye, the stealthy pair is simply the “Dark...
Jordan Brand Adds The Two Trey To The Upcoming PSG Collection
For years now, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have upheld tradition, celebrating their marriage by way of classic Jordans — such as the AJ4 and AJ7 — as well as a host of apparel and accessories. 2022 is certainly no exception, as the two are offering not just an Air Jordan 5 Low but also a matching Jordan Two Trey.
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
