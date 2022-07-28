ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Portland’s Lang Road added to list of road construction projects

By Paul Gonzales
mysoutex.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysoutex.com

City works to keep TTHM compliance

The situation regarding Beeville’s water has been talked about both online and during City Council meetings for many years. While each quarterly report shows a decrease in total trihalomethanes (TTHMs), some still wonder why Beeville has had a continued issue with TTHMs, why other cities who use Lake Corpus Christi as a water source do not have the same issues and what is being done to bring the TTHMs count well below its limit?
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

What water shortage means to local residents

The city of Corpus Christi initiated Stage 1 – Mild Water Shortage Watch conservation measures on June 14, with Portland following suit and initiating Stage 1 on June 16. As of July 12, lake levels had fallen to the 40% mark. Choke Canyon was at 36.1%, and Lake Corpus Christi was at 50.9%, for a combined total of 40% .
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, TX
Local
Texas Government
Portland, TX
Government
KIII 3News

'We need some answers and we need them now': Corpus Christi Mayor demands information regarding Harbor Bridge Project

The future of construction on the Harbor Bridge Project is top of mind not only for state leaders but for City leaders as well. Earlier this month, 3NEWS reported how TxDOT halted construction on the project. The halt only impacts construction regarding the new cable-stayed bridge portion of the project. TxDOT officials raised concerns regarding "certain elements" of the bridge structure.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire took crews more than 7 hours to put out at a local recycling company late Friday night. Several area fire departments were called to Dawson Recycling and Disposal in Gregory around 10:45 p.m. Friday to help put out the flames including Gregory, Taft, Rockport, Ingleside and Odem fire crews. The business was not open at the time but the president of the company told 3NEWS a piece of machinery somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.
GREGORY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Wright
mysoutex.com

A.C Jones High School unveils new renovations

Beeville ISD was proud to cut the ribbon on, and show off, its renovated weight room, science classrooms and culinary arts room. The renovations were paid for thanks to the stewardship of the board of trustees and the previous district administration. A substantial amount of funds remained in the budget. The district also took out a debt on its maintenance tax note to help fund the project.
BEEVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Urban Construction#The Portland City Council#Lja Engineering Inc#Mpo
KIII 3News

DROUGHT UPDATE: A closer look at the Choke Canyon/Lake Corpus Christi Watershed 2011 vs 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend and Texas are in a drought the likes of which have not been seen since 2011. 2011 was a year that saw Corpus Christi receive the 3rd least amount of rain on record at 12.06" for the entire year. By late July 2011, the drought was very bad across all of Texas with over 90% of the state in extreme drought and only 7.52" of rain in Corpus Christi through August 1 (5.96" at Choke Canyon).
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

George West ISD initiates safety policies, procedures

75,600 minutes. That is how long the State of Texas mandates that local school systems at a minimum must secure campuses and provide a strong academic platform for students in 2022-2023. Throughout the summer, schools here in George West kept the process of preparing to reopen after the summer recess...
GEORGE WEST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIII 3News

Stabbing on North Beach leaves one in hospital and another in jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An argument between two employees at a beach side hotel left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another in jail. Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police were called to the 3100 block of Surfside on North Beach for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found one employee of a hotel with a stab wound to the neck. The employee was rushed to SPOHN-Shoreline with life-threatening injuries, officials with the CCPD said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccbiznews.com

Corpus Christi OKs $5.2M in federal funding

Grant money will support programs for those in need. The Corpus Christi City Council approved $5.2 million in federal grant funding for projects and programs related to community development, affordable housing, and the homeless. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which allocates funds to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy