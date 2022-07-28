Portland’s Lang Road added to list of road construction projects

www.mysoutex.com
Harbor Bridge developer still not commenting on TxDOT order to halt construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday marks exactly two weeks since the Texas Department of Transportation halted construction on the main cable-stayed portion of the new Harbor Bridge due to "overall concerns" with the design. 3NEWS still has not heard from the developer of the $900 million project, Flatiron/Dragados. Flatiron/Dragados...
mysoutex.com
City works to keep TTHM compliance
The situation regarding Beeville’s water has been talked about both online and during City Council meetings for many years. While each quarterly report shows a decrease in total trihalomethanes (TTHMs), some still wonder why Beeville has had a continued issue with TTHMs, why other cities who use Lake Corpus Christi as a water source do not have the same issues and what is being done to bring the TTHMs count well below its limit?
mysoutex.com
What water shortage means to local residents
The city of Corpus Christi initiated Stage 1 – Mild Water Shortage Watch conservation measures on June 14, with Portland following suit and initiating Stage 1 on June 16. As of July 12, lake levels had fallen to the 40% mark. Choke Canyon was at 36.1%, and Lake Corpus Christi was at 50.9%, for a combined total of 40% .
Harbor Bridge impacts on Port of Corpus Christ's plans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been two weeks since work came to a stop on parts of the new Harbor Bridge Project. The delay comes after the Texas Department of Transportation raised safety concerns regarding the project. On July 15, TxDOT said it was concerned with "certain elements"...
'We need some answers and we need them now': Corpus Christi Mayor demands information regarding Harbor Bridge Project
The future of construction on the Harbor Bridge Project is top of mind not only for state leaders but for City leaders as well. Earlier this month, 3NEWS reported how TxDOT halted construction on the project. The halt only impacts construction regarding the new cable-stayed bridge portion of the project. TxDOT officials raised concerns regarding "certain elements" of the bridge structure.
Nearly 300 tickets issued for violating water restrictions in Corpus Christi this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of Corpus Christi residents have received citations this week for violating water restrictions, according to city leaders. 292 citations have been issued between Monday, July 25 until noon on Friday, officials with the water, the water utilities office told 3NEWS. 311, the city's new...
Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire took crews more than 7 hours to put out at a local recycling company late Friday night. Several area fire departments were called to Dawson Recycling and Disposal in Gregory around 10:45 p.m. Friday to help put out the flames including Gregory, Taft, Rockport, Ingleside and Odem fire crews. The business was not open at the time but the president of the company told 3NEWS a piece of machinery somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.
Falling trees cause concern in Morningside Neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in one Corpus Christi neighborhood off Sante Fe Street and Camellia Drive have found themselves facing an interesting issue and it has to do with the type of trees they have. Those massive trees are starting to crack and crash down causing a big...
KIII TV3
Monday Forecast: Hot with isolated showers in Corpus Christi
We'll start off the month of August hot. Better rain chances into next weekend. The extended forecast keeps our highs near-normal.
mysoutex.com
A.C Jones High School unveils new renovations
Beeville ISD was proud to cut the ribbon on, and show off, its renovated weight room, science classrooms and culinary arts room. The renovations were paid for thanks to the stewardship of the board of trustees and the previous district administration. A substantial amount of funds remained in the budget. The district also took out a debt on its maintenance tax note to help fund the project.
Corpus Christi restaurant feels the pain with rising temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the heat residents have been experiencing, most people who enjoy eating a meal outside have swapped feeling a cool breeze by the water to sitting inside with air conditioning. A popular spot amongst residents, House of Burgers, is known as a place to kick...
Corpus Christi gets millions in federal funding to help with housing for low-income residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi now has $5.2 million in federal funding to provide stable housing for those with a low-income. But it goes behind that, providing minor home repairs for seniors and those with disabilities. "Making walk-in showers, putting grab bars in bathrooms, putting...
DROUGHT UPDATE: A closer look at the Choke Canyon/Lake Corpus Christi Watershed 2011 vs 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend and Texas are in a drought the likes of which have not been seen since 2011. 2011 was a year that saw Corpus Christi receive the 3rd least amount of rain on record at 12.06" for the entire year. By late July 2011, the drought was very bad across all of Texas with over 90% of the state in extreme drought and only 7.52" of rain in Corpus Christi through August 1 (5.96" at Choke Canyon).
KIII TV3
Longtime South Texas leader Loyd Neal passes away, county judge says
Neal was Mayor of Corpus Christi from 1997-2005. He was then Nueces County Judge from 2006-2018.
mysoutex.com
George West ISD initiates safety policies, procedures
75,600 minutes. That is how long the State of Texas mandates that local school systems at a minimum must secure campuses and provide a strong academic platform for students in 2022-2023. Throughout the summer, schools here in George West kept the process of preparing to reopen after the summer recess...
Large tiger shark caught on North Padre Island
Man fights large tiger shark for 2 hours to bring it to shore. He estimates the beast was 11 feet long. The shark was released back into the wild.
Satellite photos show extent of drought in South Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is currently in the midst of the 11th driest summer on record. Since June 1, rain at the Corpus Christi International Airport has only measured in at .81 inches. In 2021, 13.29 inches fell during the summer months, making it the 7th wettest summer on record.
Stabbing on North Beach leaves one in hospital and another in jail
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An argument between two employees at a beach side hotel left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another in jail. Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police were called to the 3100 block of Surfside on North Beach for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found one employee of a hotel with a stab wound to the neck. The employee was rushed to SPOHN-Shoreline with life-threatening injuries, officials with the CCPD said.
ccbiznews.com
Corpus Christi OKs $5.2M in federal funding
Grant money will support programs for those in need. The Corpus Christi City Council approved $5.2 million in federal grant funding for projects and programs related to community development, affordable housing, and the homeless. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which allocates funds to...
The craziest shark catches reeled in from Texas waters so far this year
It's been a wild year so far for sharks.
