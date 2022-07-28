ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

LSU baseball transfer Will Safford will stay in the state of Louisiana

By Kyle Richardson
 4 days ago
Will Safford recently announced that he is transferring right down the road from Baton Rouge to Ruston, Louisiana, to play for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The sophomore from Baton Rouge appeared in 32 games over two years for the Tigers totaling 40 at-bats. He finished with a batting average of .075. Safford is another middle infielder that the Tigers have lost to the transfer portal this offseason.

Between the transfer portal and the MLB draft, the well of depth in the middle of the LSU infield has run dry. There is still some talent there, just not a lot of players if someone were to get injured.

Louisiana Tech finished last season 43-21 and Conference USA champions. They then went to the Austin Regional where they went 1-2 against Texas, Air Force, and Dallas Baptist University.

Given the fact that the Bulldogs are a common non-conference opponent for LSU, it’s likely Safford will face off against his former team at some point in 2023, though the official schedule has not yet been released.

