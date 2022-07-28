Collier Cranford announces his next destination

Collier Cranford recently announced that he is following former assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald to the Big 12 to join the Kansas Jayhawks.

Cranford was an infielder at LSU that played multiple positions, and in three years, he had a batting average of .158 with five doubles, 16 RBI and 13 walks.

Last season the Jayhawks finished 20-35 and 4-20 in conference play. As I previously mentioned, they nabbed a new head coach in Fitzgerald, one of the best recruiters in the nation. The only place Kansas can go from here is up.

LSU has been affected by the transfer portal both positively and negatively. The Tigers have lost a lot of infielders, especially middle infielders, to the portal, but they’ve also landed one of the best players in the nation in last year’s 2022 ACC Freshman of the year, Tommy White.

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.