ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chicago health officials urge Lollapalooza attendees to test their drugs for fentanyl

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nypressnews.com

Comments / 4

Related
NBC Chicago

Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In

COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling

EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Carol Stream's 'Johnfest' remembering those who've suffered from opioid addiction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois will get $760 million from settlements with major prescription opioid distributors.The state announced most of it will go to prevention and recovery efforts over the next 18 years. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas introduces us to a suburban woman who knows the dangers of drugs all too well.Kathy Zander wishes she didn't have to prepare this event. She wishes her son John were still here.But each year, she organizes a motorcycle ride and concert in the western suburbs to remember John and hundreds of others who died from opioids. "My son made a choice to snort cocaine...
CAROL STREAM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Fentanyl#Heroin#Cbs Rrb#Mdma#Attn Chicago Lolla#Cdph
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Veterans protest Soldier Field proposal

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor wants to sell the naming rights for Soldier Field, but some veterans are saying not so fast. Gold Star families stood outside of Soldier Field Sunday to protest the proposal. Part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to keep the Chicago Bears from moving to Arlington Heights includes adding a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Gov. JB Pritzker announces executive order to combat opioid crisis

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed an executive order aimed at battling the state’s opioid crisis. The executive order establishes an advisory board on opioid settlement, which will work to make recommendations on how to spend opioid relief funds to the Illinois Opioid Steering Committee. The relief funds will be coming to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

City expands access to police exam

As police retirements and resignations continue to greatly outpace recruits graduating from the police academy, the Lightfoot Administration has announced expanded access to the police exam. In-person police officer entry exams are set for all City Colleges locations on select dates this month. Men and women ages 18-39 are eligible...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Shootings, murders down in Chicago through July, but carjackings up

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago saw a drop in homicides for the fifth month in a row in July, police said, as murders were down nearly 38% from one year earlier, and shootings also saw a significant decline. Chicago Police said there were 67 murders in July 2022, compared to...
CHICAGO, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois Businesses Shut Down Due To Covid As Statewide Numbers Spike, Are More On The Way?

Businesses have begun to shut down across the state as spiking covid numbers have hit their workers hard, causing the places to close temporarily as workers recover. In Rock Island, for example, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to shut down for two weeks, delaying the opening of a new show, “Disaster!” due to a number of the cast and crew testing positive for covid.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cook County Jail in Chicago under fire for inmate deaths since COVID pandemic

Cassandra Greer-Lee lost her husband, Nickolas Lee, to COVID-19 in April 2020 while he was incarcerated in Chicago's Cook County Jail, the largest single-site jail in the U.S. Lee was just the third person to die of the virus in the pretrial detention facility, whose population typically hovers around 6,000 inmates, during a period when there wasn't much information available about the virus's spread and containment.
COOK COUNTY, IL
nypressnews.com

5 kids, 2 adults killed in head-on car crash in Illinois, police say

An early-morning car crash Sunday on an Illinois highway left seven people dead, including five children between the ages of 5 and 13, police said. The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County when an Acura TSX that was driving in the wrong lane struck the front of a Chevrolet full-size van, Illinois State Police said late Sunday.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy