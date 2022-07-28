Chicago health officials urge Lollapalooza attendees to test their drugs for fentanyl

nypressnews.com
Related
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New and Lingering Symptoms, Is COVID Still a Pandemic?
With reinfection rates rising as the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues its hold, questions over whether symptoms may be lingering or a new infection are rising. Chicago's top doctor answered those and more. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. How Long Are You Contagious...
Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling
EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
Carol Stream's 'Johnfest' remembering those who've suffered from opioid addiction
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois will get $760 million from settlements with major prescription opioid distributors.The state announced most of it will go to prevention and recovery efforts over the next 18 years. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas introduces us to a suburban woman who knows the dangers of drugs all too well.Kathy Zander wishes she didn't have to prepare this event. She wishes her son John were still here.But each year, she organizes a motorcycle ride and concert in the western suburbs to remember John and hundreds of others who died from opioids. "My son made a choice to snort cocaine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More Than Half of Illinois' 102 Counties at ‘High' COVID Alert Status
More than half of Illinois' counties, including all in the Chicago area except for two, were listed at "high" COVID-19 community level status Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Based on the latest federal data, 57 Illinois counties are now rated at "high" community level status,...
COVID Update: IL reports 7,151 new cases, 17 deaths; Cook County in 'high' transmission, CDC says
Illinois reported 7,151 new COVID cases and 17 new deaths Thursday.
Veterans protest Soldier Field proposal
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor wants to sell the naming rights for Soldier Field, but some veterans are saying not so fast. Gold Star families stood outside of Soldier Field Sunday to protest the proposal. Part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to keep the Chicago Bears from moving to Arlington Heights includes adding a […]
Gov. JB Pritzker announces executive order to combat opioid crisis
CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed an executive order aimed at battling the state’s opioid crisis. The executive order establishes an advisory board on opioid settlement, which will work to make recommendations on how to spend opioid relief funds to the Illinois Opioid Steering Committee. The relief funds will be coming to the […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
City expands access to police exam
As police retirements and resignations continue to greatly outpace recruits graduating from the police academy, the Lightfoot Administration has announced expanded access to the police exam. In-person police officer entry exams are set for all City Colleges locations on select dates this month. Men and women ages 18-39 are eligible...
nypressnews.com
Shootings, murders down in Chicago through July, but carjackings up
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago saw a drop in homicides for the fifth month in a row in July, police said, as murders were down nearly 38% from one year earlier, and shootings also saw a significant decline. Chicago Police said there were 67 murders in July 2022, compared to...
5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb
WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
Illinois Businesses Shut Down Due To Covid As Statewide Numbers Spike, Are More On The Way?
Businesses have begun to shut down across the state as spiking covid numbers have hit their workers hard, causing the places to close temporarily as workers recover. In Rock Island, for example, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to shut down for two weeks, delaying the opening of a new show, “Disaster!” due to a number of the cast and crew testing positive for covid.
Cook County Jail in Chicago under fire for inmate deaths since COVID pandemic
Cassandra Greer-Lee lost her husband, Nickolas Lee, to COVID-19 in April 2020 while he was incarcerated in Chicago's Cook County Jail, the largest single-site jail in the U.S. Lee was just the third person to die of the virus in the pretrial detention facility, whose population typically hovers around 6,000 inmates, during a period when there wasn't much information available about the virus's spread and containment.
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
Pattern of ‘clear’ online warning signs pre-dating mass shootings going unchecked: Why?
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WCIA) — Mass shooters ever more often leave a trail of breadcrumbs in the form of online threats or violent content preceding an attack. This happened before the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York in May, and the 21-year-old accused of opening fire […]
nypressnews.com
5 kids, 2 adults killed in head-on car crash in Illinois, police say
An early-morning car crash Sunday on an Illinois highway left seven people dead, including five children between the ages of 5 and 13, police said. The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County when an Acura TSX that was driving in the wrong lane struck the front of a Chevrolet full-size van, Illinois State Police said late Sunday.
Mayor Lightfoot signs executive order to protect those traveling to Chicago for abortions
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an executive order that would prohibit city workers and police from helping another state prosecute anyone traveling to Chicago to seek an abortion. Lightfoot said this is a pre-emptive step as some states are looking at laws to make it illegal to cross state lines for abortions. “You have […]
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
Animal shelter will bring 100 rescued beagles to Chicago area from Virginia
A Virginia facility where about 4,000 beagles were bred for use in research projects shut down, after federal regulators accused the operators of keeping the dogs in conditions that led many to be sick, injured or underfed.
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
Comments / 4