Paw Patrol: K-9 officer can detect vape smoke in schools

Cat shot with pellet gun in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police report a cat was shot with a pellet gun in a residential area in Bloomsburg. The incident took place in the area of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane around 4:48 pm on July 23. According to the owner of the cat,...
Man allegedly kicks in front door, threatens residents inside home
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man kicked in a door and threatened someone with a gun, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Poplar Street on July 24 after receiving reports of a burglary. Officer Ryan Brague said he spoke with witnesses on scene who named D'Andre Atkisson as the aggressor in the incident. Atkisson, 26, kicked the front door in twice and told the homeowners he had a gun, but left left after one witness said they were calling 911, Brague said. Atkisson was seen leaving the area in a silver Chevrolet SUV, according to a police affidavit. Atkisson was charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and terroristic threats during a preliminary arraignment on July 26. Atkisson was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Docket sheet
Police searching for missing mother and child
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
Man surrounded by knives denies using one, gives police false name
Shamokin, Pa. — A man allegedly denied having a knife while standing in front of a wall covered with knives, police say. The man also reportedly gave Shamokin officers a fake name and fought them when he was taken into custody. The incident took place on July 21 when Officer Wesley Fleming said he responded to reports of a domestic disturbance with a knife near the 600 block of S....
Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
Backpack giveaway helping students prepare for school year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" took place at Verizon stores across the country. Newswatch 16 stopped by the store on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville. The backpacks were filled with school supplies like pencils, folders and paper. Kids who attended could also enter to win a...
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Deceased man identified after accidental drowning
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police called the Lycoming County Coroner to Muncy Creek Township beach to identify an apparent fatal drowning victim. The Lycoming County Coroner says, on July 30, 39-year-old Tuffy H. Beachel was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Beachel resided in the 200 block of Blue Spring Terrace […]
2 die in Lehigh County wreck, coroner says
UPDATE: Man, teen girl who died in Lehigh County crash identified as police look for witnesses. Two people died after a crash Sunday evening in Whitehall Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene in a wreck that was reported at 6:54...
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
Man accused of rape of an 8-year-old
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives in Scranton investigated allegations of a man accused of raping an 8-year-old leading to his arrest. According to the Scranton Police Department, in July a 14-year-old girl reported that she was raped by the accused Austin Fox, 28, when she was 8 years old. As stated in the affidavit, Fox […]
Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
Burglary charges for couple accused of theft from abandoned home
Troy, Pa. — State Police in Towanda said they discovered stolen items in the back of a car after neighbors reported a man go into an abandoned house. Residents in the area saw Harold Dean Vandyke enter the abandoned house on July 16 just before 4 a.m. and called the state police barracks in Towanda to report him. Trooper Dane Smith arrived at the property near the 600 block of Knight Drive in Troy Township to witness Vandyke get into a Chevrolet Malibu. ...
