talbotspy.org

Historic Cabinetmakers Home Gets a Facelift

The Talbot County Garden Club (TCGC) recently donated $10,000 towards the restoration of Joseph’s Cottage, the home of Joseph Neall, an 18th century cabinetmaker, on the grounds of the Talbot County Historical Society in Easton. Funds were made possible by the recent, successful Talbot County Tour of the Maryland Home & Garden Pilgrimage, which drew more than 1,000 visitors despite miserable weather.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

Adopt-A-Highway service project honors Snow Hill community pillar

SNOW HILL, Md. – Family, community members, and city officials gathered for a Adopt-A-Highway service project honoring the legacy of Fannie Birckhead. The day included a 2-mile clean up in an effort to keep the area clean, as the day’s namesake was passionate about service and giving back.
SNOW HILL, MD
WMUR.com

WATCH: Brave beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line

OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — Brave beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, helped to rescue a shark that had a fishing line hook stuck in its mouth. The group pulled the shark out of the water and video shows they worked to free the shark of the hook.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ralph DeAngelus gives statement on hit-and-run

Ocean City Today obtained a copy of a statement issued by Ralph DeAngelus and his partners in the Matt Ortt Companies this week to the Ocean Pines Association general manager and the Board of Directors. The company operates the Ocean Pines Yacht Club and other properties for the OPA. As...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13

Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Inaugural Salisbury Riverfest makes big splash downtown

SALISBURY, Md. – Saturday afternoon, the inaugural Salisbury Riverfest made a big splash downtown bringing families out for a day of fun on the water. “Today is a gathering that includes vendors, makers from around the Salisbury region, and food vendors. We got beverages and then we have lots of fun activities,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Escape Summer Crowds for Nature and Entertainment

It’s the height of summer in Delaware, when tens of thousands flock to the towns along the coast. If you live in one of these lovely places you might yearn for a day trip to escape the crowds. If so, here are a few destinations to consider. If nature...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milton crash

MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk

Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Sussex menu: Fresh produce, scrapple, crabs, chicken

What is your favorite food unique to Sussex County?. It's hard to pin a certain food to a geographical area because it's not always easy to track down the history. But, there are some foods accepted as official Sussex County delicacies no matter where they originated. At the top of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Illegal and unsafe to drink alcohol on resort beach

(July 29, 2022) The beach may seem like a great place to relax and enjoy alcoholic beverages; however, it is both illegal and unsafe to do so. Given the combination of heat, the dehydrating and disorienting effects of alcohol, and impaired judgment, you can understand why Ocean City does not allow alcohol on its beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
rehobothfoodie.com

New Dolle’s on Rt. 1

Longtime Rehoboth candy maven Tom Ibach (co-founder Thomas Pachides' grandson) reports that a new Dolle's Candyland will be opening sometime this fall just north of Lewes on the site formerly occupied by Import Professionals car repair. We'll keep you posted!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

