www.oceancitytoday.com
Related
talbotspy.org
Historic Cabinetmakers Home Gets a Facelift
The Talbot County Garden Club (TCGC) recently donated $10,000 towards the restoration of Joseph’s Cottage, the home of Joseph Neall, an 18th century cabinetmaker, on the grounds of the Talbot County Historical Society in Easton. Funds were made possible by the recent, successful Talbot County Tour of the Maryland Home & Garden Pilgrimage, which drew more than 1,000 visitors despite miserable weather.
WMDT.com
Adopt-A-Highway service project honors Snow Hill community pillar
SNOW HILL, Md. – Family, community members, and city officials gathered for a Adopt-A-Highway service project honoring the legacy of Fannie Birckhead. The day included a 2-mile clean up in an effort to keep the area clean, as the day’s namesake was passionate about service and giving back.
WMUR.com
WATCH: Brave beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — Brave beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, helped to rescue a shark that had a fishing line hook stuck in its mouth. The group pulled the shark out of the water and video shows they worked to free the shark of the hook.
WMDT.com
Local church hosts blood drive in honor of member diagnosed with sickle cell disease
MILLSBORO, Del. – The First Millsboro Seventh Day Adventist Church hosted a blood drive Sunday afternoon in partnership with the American Red Cross. After much advertising and preparation, organizers say they were happy to see the strong turnout from the community. We’re told one pint of blood will go...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
Ocean City Today
Ralph DeAngelus gives statement on hit-and-run
Ocean City Today obtained a copy of a statement issued by Ralph DeAngelus and his partners in the Matt Ortt Companies this week to the Ocean Pines Association general manager and the Board of Directors. The company operates the Ocean Pines Yacht Club and other properties for the OPA. As...
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
WMDT.com
Inaugural Salisbury Riverfest makes big splash downtown
SALISBURY, Md. – Saturday afternoon, the inaugural Salisbury Riverfest made a big splash downtown bringing families out for a day of fun on the water. “Today is a gathering that includes vendors, makers from around the Salisbury region, and food vendors. We got beverages and then we have lots of fun activities,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said.
WMDT.com
New fake ID scanner making a difference in Maryland bars and restaurants
MARYLAND- A local Maryland, minority-owned business has a goal to make bars, events, and restaurants safer. They developed Card 101, which brings classes to these places to teach them how to properly check ID’s and identify fake ones. “There are a lot of people who deal with that problem,...
Cape Gazette
Escape Summer Crowds for Nature and Entertainment
It’s the height of summer in Delaware, when tens of thousands flock to the towns along the coast. If you live in one of these lovely places you might yearn for a day trip to escape the crowds. If so, here are a few destinations to consider. If nature...
WMDT.com
Victim identified in fatal Milton crash
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
chestertownspy.org
Happiness and Mystery in a Pile of Rare Delmarva Boulders by Dennis Forney
Why does a pile of boulders in a farmer’s front yard in Caroline County, on the road between Denton and Easton, bring an inquiring smile to my face?. Here’s one explanation, involving ice ages, glaciers, millions of years and geologic history. When you’re heating rods of iron in...
Cape Gazette
Sussex menu: Fresh produce, scrapple, crabs, chicken
What is your favorite food unique to Sussex County?. It's hard to pin a certain food to a geographical area because it's not always easy to track down the history. But, there are some foods accepted as official Sussex County delicacies no matter where they originated. At the top of...
Ocean City Today
Illegal and unsafe to drink alcohol on resort beach
(July 29, 2022) The beach may seem like a great place to relax and enjoy alcoholic beverages; however, it is both illegal and unsafe to do so. Given the combination of heat, the dehydrating and disorienting effects of alcohol, and impaired judgment, you can understand why Ocean City does not allow alcohol on its beach.
rehobothfoodie.com
New Dolle’s on Rt. 1
Longtime Rehoboth candy maven Tom Ibach (co-founder Thomas Pachides' grandson) reports that a new Dolle's Candyland will be opening sometime this fall just north of Lewes on the site formerly occupied by Import Professionals car repair. We'll keep you posted!
Five Guys to Finally Come to Camden After Delays
The popular burger spot will, at last, debut at the Shoppes at Camden strip mall on south Dupont Highway
foxbaltimore.com
Five more people arrested in Cambridge, Md. homicide, bringing total arrests to nine
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police say they have arrested five more people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on the night of July 4 in Dorchester County. Three men were arrested yesterday:. 21-year-old Lawar Turner of Ridgely, Md. 24-year-old Markeem Turner of Denton, Md.
One Dead in Fatal Crash in Milton
MILTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision...
Comments / 0