Hope through adversity — how one patient continues to press forward with gratitude for life, family and friends

Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
‘It’s amazing’: Father, daughter both doctors at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like father, like daughter, there are some serious family ties at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. Dr. Amy Freeman is a neonatologist at Brookwood, and her dad, Dr. Greg Banks, OBGYN, has been affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center since 1991, the day after Dr. Freeman was born in the same hospital.
Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama
Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Alabama Power Foundation supports new program for Central Alabama nonprofits
Beginning in Fall 2022, the department will begin offering scholarships to eligible students who pursue a Graduate Certificate in Nonprofit Management. The Alabama Power Foundation provided a generous gift to fund these scholarships, aiming to remove financial barriers for current and future nonprofit leaders who want to build competencies vital to nonprofit organizations.
Troy Messenger
Ring a bell for the joy of life
Pete Jordan cannot remember the last time he rang a bell. But, come November, for him, the sound of a ringing bell will signal praise, thankfulness and unbridled joy. Jordan has completed treatments for a cancer diagnosis of Large B Cell non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in January 2021. “I had been having...
Lawsuit Blames DCH for Wrongful Death of Tuscaloosa Icon Bill Buchanan
A wrongful death lawsuit filed Friday afternoon blames negligence at Tuscaloosa's DCH Regional Medical Center for the death of Bill Buchanan, an area icon who died suddenly last December. Buchanan, 67, was best known as the Director of Community Development for Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports but was active all over...
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
Jefferson County Department of Health shares stance on mask recommendations in schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the CDC, 57 of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered high risk for community spread of COVID-19. With COVID cases rising, the CDC recommends that everyone wear masks indoors and on public transportation. The Jefferson County Department of Health says there will not be a mask mandate put into action, but […]
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Birmingham Police Department hosts backpack giveaway for Birmingham community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is just around the corner and the Birmingham Police Department is helping to prepare students for the new school year. The faces of children from all over Birmingham lit up after receiving brand new backpacks full of school supplies. The BPD’s community outreach and public education division hosted their backpack […]
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
A couple loved this Alabama wedding venue. Then they read the contract.
The owners of Swann Lake Stables, a wedding and event venue in Birmingham, do not allow same-sex weddings on their property, the contract said.
New owner at Children’s Lighthouse seeks to boost enrollment
The Children’s Lighthouse preschool in Riverchase has a new owner. Ira Sullivan, a 15-year resident of Hoover, completed the purchase of the preschool in March and is working to rebuild enrollment following the COVID-19 pandemic. Sullivan spent 12 years in public education and worked his way up the education...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
Miss Hoover competition adds Rising Stars for 2023
The Miss Hoover 2023 competition is scheduled for Aug. 21, 2022, at the Hoover Library Theatre. Last year, the Miss Hoover Foundation added a Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen competition to the event, and this year the organization is adding a Miss Hoover Rising Star element for girls ages 7-12. The...
The Altamont School honors class of 2022
The Altamont School presented diplomas to 37 students at its annual Graduation Ceremony March 26. The school also presented the school’s annual departmental and senior awards. Departmental Awards. ► The Mignon Comer Smith Book Awards – Jolie Stumpff: The fine book award – created by Mrs. J. Craig Smith,...
Auburn University expands its footprint in Birmingham with a new building downtown
Marking the 30-year anniversary of Auburn’s Urban Studio and its work in Birmingham, Auburn University will soon have a permanent space in the downtown Birmingham area. Auburn University’s College of Architecture Design and Construction and Harbert College of Business will soon be moving into the Hood McPherson Building located on Fourth Avenue North.
Desperate for blood, LifeSouth will pay you to donate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blood donations are rapidly depleting and LifeSouth blood centers are desperate for them as the summer continues. The blood supply has dropped to emergency levels. To combat this and encourage residents to give, LifeSouth will be handing out $20 e-gift cards to those who donate this weekend. Those who donate platelets, […]
U.S. News & World Report best hospitals in Alabama for 2023
UAB Hospital was again named the best hospital in Alabama according to new rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Huntsville Hospital was ranked second in the state; Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham was third. Hospitals were also ranked in individual departments and services. Specialties evaluated included: cancer; cardiology and...
