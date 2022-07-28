Red Sand Project brings organizations together for human trafficking awareness in Jackson

www.wbbjtv.com
WBBJ
Annual event returns to stop violence in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –Blacks Out Black Out is hosting their third annual event. The event is to raise awareness and remember those who lost their lives to gun violence, drug overdoses, suicide and more. This is the third year for the event. Three years ago it was started due to...
WBBJ
Stanton mayor speaks to Old Hickory Rotary Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Hickory Rotary Club held their weekly meeting on Monday. The meeting included a lunch, along with guest speaker, Stanton Mayor, Dr. Allan Sterbinsky. He spoke on the planning they are doing for Blue Oval City and the increase of expecting population over the next...
WBBJ
Health department hosting back-to-school vaccine clinic
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is helping everyone get back to school healthily. The department says it is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 by appointment only. “This is a great opportunity for parents to make sure their children are caught up...
WBBJ
United Way celebrating 80 years with Unitas
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee hosting Unitas in celebration of its 80th anniversary. The event will take place on Aug. 18 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. This community-wide event will feature as its distinguished guest, former heavyweight champion, pastor, author, and entrepreneur George Foreman. United...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 07/29/22 – 08/01/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/01/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale
The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale happens soon. Don’t miss out on all the fun!. To find out more details on all the remaining bicentennial events, visit jacksonmadison200.com.
WBBJ
Registration open for 20th Kent Jones bike tour
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour + 5K has reached its 20th anniversary!. This annual event has been serving as a fundraiser for the Jackson State Community College Foundation, which helps with student financial assistance. The 20th Anniversary Ride is being held on Oct. 1...
WBBJ
Event offers kids more than school supplies
JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson Recreation and Parks held their first ever Back to School Bash. The bash was held at North Park and started at 10:00 a.m. Organizers say families were lined up before the event even started, and most supplies were gone around 10:30. Backpacks were given away that...
WBBJ
Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
WBBJ
Local business holding uniform giveaway for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is giving back to the community. 3061 Graphix Co. will be hosting a community giveback event, and they will be giving one free school uniform to the first 100 customers. The set will come with a shirt and a bottom, which can be...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Department Begins Collections for Holiday “Shop With a Cop”
The Union City Police Department is requesting assistance for an upcoming Christmas event. Officers are planning their “Shop With a Cop” program, which helps needy students in Obion County school’s. Last year, law enforcement officers received enough donations to shop for 90 area children. The shopping consisted...
radionwtn.com
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
actionnews5.com
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
WBBJ
Giving hope with a new hairdo
ALAMO, Tenn. –One business and church is giving back to their community. Tangled Salon and Archers Chapel have teamed up together to provide free haircuts to the community. Hope and Haircut gave people the chance to clean up a few of their ends or get a whole new doo.
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Schools Announces New Transportation Director
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools welcomes Tim Barker as the district’s new Transportation Director. The longtime educator began July 21. “Like the rest of the country, Weakley County Schools has faced numerous challenges in securing bus drivers,” noted Director of Schools Randy Frazier. “Finding the right leader who can navigate through that crisis while also keeping our buses safely on the roads was a priority. We were fortunate that Tim Barker was available and has the experience to build on the foundation his predecessor Ron Byington laid. With our staff already hard at work preparing for the upcoming school year, we are grateful for the ease of transition.”
WBBJ
WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter/anchor Diamond Williams
The WBBJ team is saying “goodbye” this week to reporter and anchor Diamond Williams. From the field to the anchor desk, Diamond has helped tell the stories of the West Tennessee community for the past two years and has become a beloved member of our staff. Before her...
WBBJ
Annual music festival gets a new venue
JACKSON, Tenn. –To add to the 731 Day list of events, an annual festival was held at Hub City Brewing. Porchfest is usually held in the historic Lambuth neighborhood, however after seeing rain the event had to be moved indoors. The lineup of artists and bands will continue to...
WBBJ
Marshals locate man who allegedly cut ankle monitor
JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says it located a man who removed his ankle monitor. The news release says that Jonathon Goodrum, 35, was being monitored in Obion County when he allegedly removed his monitor. Marshals say that a violation warrant was issued on Monday, and just...
WBBJ
731 Day event returns to JSCC
JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson State Community College held their second annual 731 Day event. The event was created last year when 731 Day was on Saturday, but this year it falls on a Sunday, making today’s event Seven Three – O -Day. The school welcomed potential students to...
WBBJ
HCMC announces new officers and scholarship recipents
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. –Local medical center’s volunteer program welcomes new officers and announces scholarship recipients. According to information received from Henry County Medical Center, their Volunteer Auxiliary has recently announced new officers and awarded 2022-2023 scholarships. The following were announced as new officers for Henry County Medical Center’s...
