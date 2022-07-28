Annual Big Fish Classic planned for next weekend

www.oceancitytoday.com
Big Fish Classic Competition in Ocean City sees Micheal Jordan compete for biggest catch
OCEAN CITY, Md- The Big Fish classic fishing tournament drew in large crowds big stars, and some big catches Sunday while benefiting a great cause. 7 boats hit the water with the goal of catching the biggest fish possible. That included NBA Star Michael Jordan who was able to hang up the very first catch of the day, that he donated to a local shelter in Ocean City. Event Organizers and staff from the shelter are thrilled that the event saw such a large turnout, and for the donation from the NBA legend.
WMUR.com
WATCH: Brave beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — Brave beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland, helped to rescue a shark that had a fishing line hook stuck in its mouth. The group pulled the shark out of the water and video shows they worked to free the shark of the hook.
WMDT.com
River Games Park ribbon cutting held to celebrate new park on the riverfront in Salisbury
SALISBURY,Md- A new park featuring corn hole, bocce ball, chess, a bar fixture and fire pits had its grand opening in Salisbury Saturday morning, featuring members of the Salisbury City Council to test out all new attractions. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony Mayor Jake Day said the park was an underutilized space and the new park would help to activate it and draw in people to the riverfront.
capemayvibe.com
Another Progressive Pool winner TODAY! Chris Gardner with this 6.40lb giant Fluke!! Way to go Chris!!! #seastariii #capemay #cap…
Another Progressive Pool winner TODAY! Chris Gardner with this 6.40lb giant Fluke!! Way to go Chris!!! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
WMDT.com
Inaugural Salisbury Riverfest makes big splash downtown
SALISBURY, Md. – Saturday afternoon, the inaugural Salisbury Riverfest made a big splash downtown bringing families out for a day of fun on the water. “Today is a gathering that includes vendors, makers from around the Salisbury region, and food vendors. We got beverages and then we have lots of fun activities,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said.
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
The Green Stinger Will Move to Felton Next Year
The neighborhood sports bar & grill has plans to take over the former Seafood City in 2023
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
chestertownspy.org
Happiness and Mystery in a Pile of Rare Delmarva Boulders by Dennis Forney
Why does a pile of boulders in a farmer’s front yard in Caroline County, on the road between Denton and Easton, bring an inquiring smile to my face?. Here’s one explanation, involving ice ages, glaciers, millions of years and geologic history. When you’re heating rods of iron in...
Ocean City Today
Illegal and unsafe to drink alcohol on resort beach
(July 29, 2022) The beach may seem like a great place to relax and enjoy alcoholic beverages; however, it is both illegal and unsafe to do so. Given the combination of heat, the dehydrating and disorienting effects of alcohol, and impaired judgment, you can understand why Ocean City does not allow alcohol on its beach.
Cape Gazette
Escape Summer Crowds for Nature and Entertainment
It’s the height of summer in Delaware, when tens of thousands flock to the towns along the coast. If you live in one of these lovely places you might yearn for a day trip to escape the crowds. If so, here are a few destinations to consider. If nature...
Ocean City Today
New Dairy Queen opens on 114th Street in Ocean City
(July 29, 2022) Gillis Gilkerson recently completed a full interior and exterior renovation of the Dairy Queen restaurant and ice creamery located on 114th Street in Ocean City. The approximately 3,240-square-foot building, former home of Gold Coast liquor store, now features a fresh, modern design to welcome customers complete with...
rehobothfoodie.com
New Dolle’s on Rt. 1
Longtime Rehoboth candy maven Tom Ibach (co-founder Thomas Pachides' grandson) reports that a new Dolle's Candyland will be opening sometime this fall just north of Lewes on the site formerly occupied by Import Professionals car repair. We'll keep you posted!
WMDT.com
OC Lifeguards sport new sunglasses, to better protect beachgoers
OCEAN CITY, Md. – This summer, Ocean City lifeguards will be sporting a new sunglass. But according to Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin, it’s less of a new look and another step towards safety. Through a partnership with Hook Optics, lifeguards were provided with new sunglasses, that’re designed...
Cape Gazette
OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS!
Enjoy Panoramic Views of the Ocean, Beach, and Boardwalk from this direct oceanfront 5th floor Studio in with 2 queen beds in Rehoboth Beach at Edgewater House Condominium. This beautiful condo features an updated tile bath, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, new furniture, new sliding doors, hurricane shutters, and offers you the ultimate in location, just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, and everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. The condo is currently not offered for rent but has great rental potential! A similar unit that has closed recently boasted $92,000 in rental income last year. Edgewater House offers a prime location, pool, secure entrance, surveillance cameras, building WIFI, cable TV, Maintenance program on owners HVAC, off street assigned parking, and an elevator. Call for an appointment today!
Five Guys to Finally Come to Camden After Delays
The popular burger spot will, at last, debut at the Shoppes at Camden strip mall on south Dupont Highway
The Dispatch
Pocomoke Fair Returns Aug. 4-7
POCOMOKE CITY – Southern Worcester County will celebrate the area’s agricultural roots next weekend with the Great Pocomoke Fair. The annual event, held at the fairgrounds on Broad Street in Pocomoke from Aug. 4-7, features harness racing, livestock exhibits, carnival games and a variety of other attractions. Organizers are attempting to reinvigorate the longstanding event.
Cape Gazette
Tidal Homes sold to Wilkins Construction Services
After 16 years of serving Sussex County, the husband and wife team of Doug and Kara Ritter have sold Millsboro-based Tidal Homes to Kyle Wilkins, owner of Wilkins Construction Services. Doug said he cannot think of a better person to assume control of Tidal Homes. “Kyle has been in the...
Cape Gazette
Water-quality advisory issued July 28 for Rehoboth Beach
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a water quality advisory Thursday, July 28, for the beach around the Rehoboth Avenue area of Rehoboth Beach. The advisory has been issued following bacterial results which were above the recreational water quality standard. The advisory is in place until 2 p.m., Friday, July 29.
