www.laconiadailysun.com
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Cary L. Cram, 53
BELMONT — Cary Lee Cram, 53, of Edgewood Drive, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Manchester. Cary was born on June 24, 1969 in Laconia, the son of Leonard S. Cram Sr., and Beverly Day.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 157 service calls between 11 a.m. July 25 and 11 a.m. Monday. Eight people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Carole A. Billin, 88
MOULTONBOROUGH — Dr. Carole Ann Billin, 88, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022, at her home in Moultonborough. Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. She was assigned a seat in front of a student from Pennsylvania: Robert Billin. “It was love at first sight” for them both, she said. They married before their final year of school.
laconiadailysun.com
Richard W. Bray Jr., 54
LACONIA — Richard William Bray Jr., 54, died in his home on June 11, 2022 in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, NY, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Linda J. Daigle, 66
LACONIA — Linda J. Daigle, 66, of Laconia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born April 11, 1956 in Stoneham, MA, a daughter of the late Maurice J. and Mary (Hooper) Fama. Growing up in Stoneham, she graduated from Stoneham High School with the Class of 1974 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from UMass Lowell and her MBA degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 132 service calls between noon last Wednesday and noon last Friday.
laconiadailysun.com
Michael R. McCormack, 60
CONCORD — Michael R. McCormack passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2022 at the age of 60. Growing up in Moultonborough, he loved to spend time outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and riding motorcycles. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his gift to make others laugh.
laconiadailysun.com
Guy W. Stoye, 89
DANBURY — Guy Walter Stoye died peacefully on July 27, 2022, at his home in Danbury, at the age of 89. Guy was born in Bay Shore, NY, on September 6, 1932, to parents Frederick and Rita (Camacho) Stoye. They had three much older sons, Carl, Fred, and Joe. The family lived in Sayville and owned a camp on Fire Island. He spent his childhood on a mill pond and the beaches of Long Island, sparking a lifelong passion for nature. His love of animals drew him to agricultural college, but he soon realized he had no heart for slaughter. After raising some hell in his first car, he matured quickly and did stints as carpenter, postman and tree trimmer, though he revered forests and later came to hate the sound of a chainsaw.
laconiadailysun.com
Donald Lockwood: Delegation should insist on proper vetting of GAC candidates
It will be interesting to see if the Belknap County Delegation does its real job at the meeting. That would be to select the best qualified candidate for the vacant position on the Gunstock Area Commission rather than another hand-picked crony of Delegation Chair Rep. Mike Sylvia. Perhaps enough members of the delegation will recognize the severe damage being done, to Gunstock, by several of their latest selections. They were hand picked, by Sylvia, to forward his personal agenda, not the best interests of the Gunstock Area. It is obvious to all how that turned out.
laconiadailysun.com
Marcia Hayward: Laconia School Board should be modeling good behavior for students
Rep. Richard Littlefield’s letter of July 27, stated that the only way schools are going to change for the better is hold administrators accountable for the bullying, violence, cyber bullying, etc. that is occurring. He continued by stating school administrators need to demand a standard of peer-to-peer decency, manners and etiquette so that students can succeed. I will not disagree with his expectation that administrators need to hold students accountable for their behavior. However, what he neglected to address was adult behavior.
laconiadailysun.com
Make your own wool feather tree
MEREDITH — Spend a few creative hours with The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. to create a beautiful piece of art for your home in this Wool Feather Tree Class with instructor, Jean Reed.
laconiadailysun.com
"We have the votes": County Delegation to meet Monday, remove Strang from Gunstock Commission
GILFORD — The Belknap County Delegation will hold an emergency meeting to remove Gunstock Area Commissioner David Strang, appoint a temporary commissioner to maintain a quorum of GAC membership, and accept the resignations of former Commissioners Peter Ness and Gary Kiedaisch. The meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Gunstock Main Lodge at 7 p.m.
laconiadailysun.com
David Buckman: Start solving problem at Gunstock with a clean slate
What could be more galling, than after the reckless behavior of many on the Belknap County Delegation that put Gunstock at grave risk, to have newly appointed Gunstock Commissioner Doug Lambert, a fellow traveler of Reps. Mike Sylvia and Norm Silber, explain away the crisis with a reference to far right Republican icon, Barry Goldwater, and a folksy tale about his grandchildren. Total rubbish. The damage inflicted on Gunstock has been substantial. Imagine the negative impact on the resort's insurance rates which in significant part are determined by the insurers' confidence in its management. Duh. Doug should Resign now. We should start solving this problem with a clean slate.
laconiadailysun.com
Gunstock management returns: County Delegation appoints new GAC member, accepts commissioner resignations, including Strang
GILFORD — Denise Conroy was sworn in as the newest member of the Gunstock Area Commission Monday night at 8:16 p.m. Following her appointment, the present members of the Belknap County Delegation voted 9-1 to accept David Strang's resignation. Strang made a verbal commitment to resign during Sunday’s meeting of the GAC. With Strang’s resignation, per a vote made by the commission Sunday, Gunstock’s senior management team was immediately rehired.
laconiadailysun.com
Judge rules defense will have last word in Sapry murder-insanity trial
LACONIA — Hassan Sapry's defense will get the last word during his murder-insanity trial, a judge has ruled. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard ruled Monday that Sapry’s attorney will be able to give the final closing argument on why the jury should find Sapry insane and so, innocent of the murder of Wilfred Guzman in 2019.
laconiadailysun.com
Despite Sylvia's objections, emergency delegation meeting legally valid, says county attorney
LACONIA — Less than four hours before Monday night’s emergency meeting of the Belknap County Delegation to remove Gunstock Area Commission Acting Chair David Strang, a Union Leader reporter on Twitter quoted delegation Chair Rep. Mike Sylvia as saying that only the chair is able to call emergency meetings, and that a quorum of the delegation may only call a non-emergency meeting. County Attorney Andrew Livernois, however, believes the meeting to be valid and legal.
laconiadailysun.com
Strang says he'll resign if delegation appoints new member, GAC votes to rehire management
GILFORD — Acting Chair David Strang stated that he would “be happy to tender his resignation,” under the condition that the county delegation first appoint an additional member of the Gunstock Area Commission, allowing the body to maintain a quorum of three members, during Sunday’s emergency meeting of the commission at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
laconiadailysun.com
Peter V. Millham: Elect delegation members who look out for welfare of the county as a whole
What do we do now? Since my appointment in 1962 as a Gunstock Commissioner (I served 15 years), I have followed its progress with interest and pride. In recent years the commission has had difficulties with the Belknap County Legislative Delegation which has been particularly hard for the County Commissioners and Gunstock Commission to deal with.
laconiadailysun.com
Highest paying jobs in Portsmouth that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Portsmouth, NH-ME using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
laconiadailysun.com
Thomas A. Tardif: Meeting notices are not properly posted, accessible
The urgency of selecting or removing members of the Belknap County’s five-person Gunstock Area Commission. Belknap County groups should review the New Hampshire Attorney General memorandums on the Right to Know or RSA 91-A, of which state and county government officials shall not be chosen by secret ballot or out of view behind closed doors. Nonpublic meeting notices of a majority of quorum of same assuming an advertisement satisfies the public right to know. The entry to the Belknap Complex does not comply because the entrance is not accessible at night, holiday or Saturday, neither are the notice placed in the entrance of the Gunstock Commission, not the front door. The Commissioners’ office simply are on the third floor of the lodge — Americans with Disabilities Act violation to review notices, obtain minutes. Interesting is that the Belknap three-member group posts its notices at the Court House.
Comments / 0