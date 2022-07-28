Napoli's new £16m signing Kim Min-jae raises the roof with initiation song as South Korean international defender gives hilarious rendition of Gangnam Style... complete with the iconic dance moves!

Napoli's new signing Kim Min Jae has raised the bar for player initiations after his stunning performance of Korean pop son Gangnam Style went viral.

The summer transfer window not only brings with it millions being spent on player dealings but also the chance to see footballers swap the pitch for the stage as they showcase their singing talents.

In a video posted to Serie A side Napoli's Twitter channel, South Korean star Min Jae stands in front of his team-mates at a meal holding a bottle that he uses as a makeshift microphone.

New Napoli defender Kim Min Jae stole the show during his recent initiation at the Serie A club

Without the support of background music, the 25-year-old confidently controls his audience as he encourages them to join in while walking back and forward using the dining room as his stage.

Min Jae builds up to the chorus while his audience claps along before belting out the chorus and striking famous pose with one arm crossed over the other while jumping up and down.

Min Jae poses in a Napoli shirt after joining from Fenerbache in a deal worth £15million

Napoli moved quick in the transfer market to bring the defender to Italy following the departure of centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly who recently joined Chelsea.

Min Jae left Turkish club Fenerbahce in a deal worth £15million and became Napoli's sixth summer arrival.

The South Korean international made 39 appearances for Fenerbahce and will be targeting a place in his country's 2022 World Cup squad later this year.