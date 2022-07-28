Steven Knight Gives Timeline Update on 'Peaky Blinders' Film

hypebeast.com
Related
EW.com
Cillian Murphy is the most important man who ever lived in teaser for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
No pressure on Cillian Murphy but according to the teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's new movie Oppenheimer, the Peaky Blinders is star is playing "the most important man who ever lived." That man, of course, is J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist whose work with the Manhattan Project during World War...
wegotthiscovered.com
A dull-but-dazzling fantasy epic defies the gods of the streaming Top 10
Very rarely to the stars align to find critics and audiences in complete agreement on the merits of a movie, but both sides of the divide found themselves sharing the sentiment that Tarsem Singh’s lavish historical fantasy epic Immortals was ever-so-slightly below average, to the tune of respective 49 percent scores on Rotten Tomatoes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users locked inside the mind of a tormented psychological thriller
He might be public enemy number one among certain subsections of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, but just because Martin Scorsese has been open in his disdain for the comic book blockbuster, it doesn’t mean he’s averse to the odd spot of genre work himself. Take Shutter Island, for example, which marked the legendary filmmaker’s first detour into the realms of psychological thrills and chills Cape Fear almost 20 years previously, and became another critical and commercial success.
wegotthiscovered.com
An under-the-radar Netflix spy caper brings intrigue and espionage to the charts
As you’d expect from the platform’s most expensive original movie ever with a budget north of $200 million, one hailing from the directors of Avengers: Endgame, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which already has a sequel and a spinoff in the works, everyone is talking about The Gray Man this week. However, Rogue Agent has lived up to its title by infiltrating the viewership charts without anyone noticing.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming
Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
Charlie Hunnam Called Dropping Out of ‘Fifty Shades’ the ‘Worst Professional Experience of My Life’
Charlie Hunnam may be best known for playing Jax Teller on ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ but he was also almost Christian Grey in the ’Fifty Shades of Grey’ trilogy.
Survey Shows Tom Hardy Is the Hardest Actor for Americans to Understand
Click here to read the full article. If you have to turn on subtitles while watching “Peaky Blinders,” you’re not alone. According to a new survey from Preply (via The Wrap), American viewers have a harder time following Tom Hardy’s dialogue than any other actor. And “Peaky Blinders,” a show that Hardy frequently appears on, was named the hardest-to-understand TV show. Fans of Hardy will likely find the results to be unsurprising, as the actor is famous for playing roles that require him to mumble. He can currently be seen in the sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” on Netflix, and...
EW.com
Virgin River season 5 showrunner on Charmaine's baby drama and other burning questions
Warning: This article contains spoilers about season 4 of Virgin River. The Virgin River season 4 finale ended with a major cliffhanger — the revelation that Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) has been lying to Jack (Martin Henderson): her twins are not actually his babies. But exactly who is the baby...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon reveals first look at Sylvester Stallone's superhero movie
Samaritan arrives on Prime Video this summer
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here
The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
ComicBook
UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie
UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
The Russo Brothers Believe British Actor Regé-Jean Page Should Be The Next James Bond
British actor Regé-Jean Page is in high demand in Hollywood. Since his appearance as Simon Basset in the Shonda Rhimes Netflix show Bridgerton, which earned him an Emmy nomination, he has appeared in big budget films like The Gray Man, and his role as The Paladin in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
wegotthiscovered.com
A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5
Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31)
Here comes our last weekend of July, so let’s get on the shows new to Netflix this weekend and let’s end this month with a bang! The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Momoa shared photos of himself with Ben Affleck at Warner Bros., teasing that Bruce Wayne may be in 'Aquaman 2'
Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos and video of himself and Affleck on the Warner Bros.' lot and being caught by fans.
Tom Cruise 'granted extremely rare permission to film inside London's Westminster Abbey for his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 8'
Tom Cruise is set to experience a new first as part of his glittering movie career - the actor has been given extremely rare permission to film inside Westminster Abbey in London for Mission: Impossible 8. The Hollywood heavyweight, 60, will be returning to the UK capital to film for...
Channing Tatum On What It’s Like Working With Alleged Girlfriend Zoë Kravitz On Her Directorial Debut
Channing Tatum revealed what it's like working with his alleged girlfriend Zoë Kravitz on her directorial debut Pussy Island.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bruce Campbell says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ isn’t connected to any of the previous movies
Soon, the Evil Dead Rise movie will come to HBO Max. It is a new installment in the long-running and famously graphic franchise and, while many movies today connect to the past for hits of nostalgia high, Bruce Campbell says this will not. The actor known for playing Ash and...
Comments / 0