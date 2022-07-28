ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Knight Gives Timeline Update on 'Peaky Blinders' Film

 4 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

A dull-but-dazzling fantasy epic defies the gods of the streaming Top 10

Very rarely to the stars align to find critics and audiences in complete agreement on the merits of a movie, but both sides of the divide found themselves sharing the sentiment that Tarsem Singh’s lavish historical fantasy epic Immortals was ever-so-slightly below average, to the tune of respective 49 percent scores on Rotten Tomatoes.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users locked inside the mind of a tormented psychological thriller

He might be public enemy number one among certain subsections of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, but just because Martin Scorsese has been open in his disdain for the comic book blockbuster, it doesn’t mean he’s averse to the odd spot of genre work himself. Take Shutter Island, for example, which marked the legendary filmmaker’s first detour into the realms of psychological thrills and chills Cape Fear almost 20 years previously, and became another critical and commercial success.
wegotthiscovered.com

An under-the-radar Netflix spy caper brings intrigue and espionage to the charts

As you’d expect from the platform’s most expensive original movie ever with a budget north of $200 million, one hailing from the directors of Avengers: Endgame, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which already has a sequel and a spinoff in the works, everyone is talking about The Gray Man this week. However, Rogue Agent has lived up to its title by infiltrating the viewership charts without anyone noticing.
Christopher Nolan
Steven Knight
wegotthiscovered.com

A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming

Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
IndieWire

Survey Shows Tom Hardy Is the Hardest Actor for Americans to Understand

Click here to read the full article. If you have to turn on subtitles while watching “Peaky Blinders,” you’re not alone. According to a new survey from Preply (via The Wrap), American viewers have a harder time following Tom Hardy’s dialogue than any other actor. And “Peaky Blinders,” a show that Hardy frequently appears on, was named the hardest-to-understand TV show. Fans of Hardy will likely find the results to be unsurprising, as the actor is famous for playing roles that require him to mumble. He can currently be seen in the sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” on Netflix, and...
Rolling Stone

‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
Cinemablend

John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here

The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
ComicBook

UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie

UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
wegotthiscovered.com

A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5

Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31)

Here comes our last weekend of July, so let’s get on the shows new to Netflix this weekend and let’s end this month with a bang! The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
