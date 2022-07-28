Seattle-area ferry makes "hard landing" at dock, sustains major damage

www.khq.com
See a dramatic series of photos of this hydroplane flipping on the Columbia River
The unlimited hydroplane was damaged in the blowover crash.
The heat isn't done with us yet: record breaking highs coming back Sunday!
Sweet, cool relief is on the way to Eastern Washington, but first we have to get through the end of this heat wave, with the Excessive Heat Warning set to expire Monday at 11 p.m. The story of the week is the HEAT. Record breaking high temperatures have moved through...
Spectacular flip and scary collision narrow the hydroplane race field in Tri-Cities
“First time in my career I’ve ever done that.”
Price tag ‘Well Into the Millions’ to Repair Western Washington Ferry Boat
The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers, sustained heavy damage Thursday morning...
Moose Fire in Idaho grows beyond 48,000 acres, determined to be human-caused
SALMON, Idaho - The Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has bloomed to 48,534 acres as of Sunday, July 31. As of the morning update, is only 21 percent contained, and is expected to burn through at least Aug. 30. In the morning update, the U.S. National Forest Service...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Climate Change on the Oregon Coast (3-part series)
Humans are adaptable and extreme weather is part of life on Earth, but the average climate has shifted so drastically in the last century that our infrastructure and behaviors haven’t adjusted. It’s easy to see the patterns of human influence at the global level; rising sea level, increased drought and aridification, torrential flooding, and epic ice storms have plagued the 21st century.
Tree removal raises concerns about the heat in unincorporated King County
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — In White Center, the recent removal of some large trees is raising concerns about the heat. During the latest heat wave, neighbors in the area said they are feeling the impact of losing those trees. Trees can help reduce surrounding air temperatures by as much...
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
Autoblog
Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock
SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
KUOW
Archaeologists on surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in vanished Oregon lumber company town
The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in Oregon?
We've all been there: someone is following far too close to you on the highway as you're driving for comfort. Is there a way to get them off of your tail with a so-called 'brake check'?
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
Heat wave to blast longer in Tri-Cities. Two outages leave 1,200+ without air conditioning
A heat record could be broken Thursday.
Where should you get your Mega Millions tickets? WA Lottery list of state’s ‘luckiest stores’
With the Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $1.28 billion, people may be wondering where the best place is to buy a winning ticket. Washington Lottery’s has released its list of the state’s “luckiest retailers.”. The list includes the retailers that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000...
Local hardware store offers tips for using portable air conditioners
With the lack of built-in air conditioning in the majority of Puget Sound area homes, many people are turning to portable air conditioners to beat the heat wave. But if you’re one of the Western Washington residents who just got a portable air conditioner for the first time, you may be wondering how to use it most efficiently — so you don’t end up wasting energy or breaking the bank.
Where’s Wind Power During NW Heat Wave? Nonexistent
The temps have been miserable, thank goodness for air conditioning (for most!) Wind power is virtually non-existent during our heat wave. The Mid-Columbia group Save Our Ridges on Facebook is a large contingent of Tri-City residents opposed to the Scout Energy Horse Heaven Hills wind farm, which would tattoo up to 240 massive turbines along a 24-mile stretch of the Horse Heaven Hills, beginning near Finley.
Lebanon-Express
Oregon wildfire suspect tied to tree by citizens who caught him, sheriff says
A man believe to have set wildfires burning in an Oregon forest on July25th was apprehended by local citizens who tied him to a tree until police arrived.
Real ID required in 2023 to fly out of Spokane International
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington passengers will soon be required to present a Real ID to fly out of the Spokane International Airport. Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005, establishing minimum security standards for ID cards and state-issued driver's licenses to travel by air or while visiting certain federal facilities.
nbcrightnow.com
Department of Health withdraws charges against Pasco school nurse
PASCO, Wash. - The Washington state Department of Health has withdrawn charges against registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin from June 2022. Originally alleging unprofessional conduct, the DOH did not give a reason for the withdrawal.
