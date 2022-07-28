Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pricing, Galaxy Watch 5 color options leak ahead of Unpacked

What you need to know

A new leak appears to confirm the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pricing.

They could likely cost $229.99, above the original Galaxy Buds Pro and much higher than the Buds 2 launch price.

The leak further confirms Galaxy Watch 5 colorways ahead of the launch.

Samsung's next Unpacked event is just weeks away. We expect to see the successive iterations of the company's foldable devices, the Galaxy Watch series, and Galaxy Buds earbuds. While we wait eagerly for what to expect from these products, a new leak already suggests alleged pricing of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The upcoming Galaxy earbuds are likely priced at $229.99, 9to5Google reports, citing a source familiar with the retail section. For comparison, the Galaxy Buds Pro were launched at $199 last year, and we can see a significant increase in the pricing compared to the Galaxy Buds 2 , which retailed at $149.

The increase in the alleged pricing of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro appears to be interesting, to say the least. Going by the recent leaks , the upcoming Galaxy Buds seem to have very little difference in terms of design, closely resembling their predecessors. It will likely feature the same clamshell case design with a USB Type-C port on the rear.

However, according to sources from 9to5Google's report, Samsung seems to be adding 24-bit streaming support to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. This is a step up from their predecessors, which offered only 16-bit audio. It should also help the upcoming Buds 2 Pro compete against some of the best wireless earbuds in the segment. There has also been talk of improved battery life.

The source further revealed the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro colorways. The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) is said to be featured in gold, gray, and silver color options. The 44mm model, on the other hand, seems to have blue, gray, and silver colorways. Likewise, the Pro model appears rocking in black and gray models.

These details fairly resonate with the Evan Blass leak last month. The previous leak also gave away some more color options, including graphite and sapphire.

That said, we must consider Samsung's previous history of choosing different color options for its products across regions and switching up its names each year.

The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are set to arrive just in time to give the Pixel Buds Pro a fair amount of competition. In our Pixel Buds Pro review , we found them to be quite exceptional earbuds with solid ANC and great audio quality, though there are a few flaws.

We're expecting Samsung to announce these on August 10 during Galaxy Unpacked. However, you can reserve these devices now to receive up to $200 in Samsung Credit.

Save up to $200 on upcoming Samsung preorders

Samsung's mega offer returns for what we're assuming is going to be the next wave of foldable phones, Galaxy Watches, and in-ear buds. Just register for a risk-free no-money-down reservation and you could get up to $200 off when it comes to preorders if you decide to go ahead. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.