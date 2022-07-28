MySweetSchoolDaze: Kroger Backpack Boosters

mysweetcharity.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School Supplies
HHM Health provided much-needed relief by handing out free items at their back to school fair.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The school season is right around the corner and inflation is not making it easy for families. CBS DFW reports that HHM Health is providing relief in the form of handing out free items at their back-to-school fair. Hundreds of families waited in line to get free school supplies. Kids received notebooks, pens, pencils, and a backpack.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
fox4news.com
Back to School: Year begins for students in 5 Dallas ISD schools
DALLAS - It’s the first day of school for a handful of schools in the Dallas Independent School District. It’s also the first day for the district’s new superintendent. Five schools in Dallas ISD began their school year Monday. They are on what’s called the school day redesign schedule, which gives them an extra five weeks of instruction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
gptx.org
Back to School Backpack Giveaways
Thursday, Aug. 4, 5:30 p.m. Free backpacks, physicals, dental checkups, vaccines, eye exams and more. Must be present to receive a backpack. No registration required. Free backpacks with school supplies. Limit two backpacks per vehicle.
fox4news.com
North Texas school districts reminding parents they must apply for free school meals this year
Dallas - With the start of the school year coming up fast, many local school districts are warning parents that there is an additional step to get their students free school breakfast and lunches this year. Congress opted not to renew waivers approved in the early stages of the COVID-19...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals in schools for students, other school districts require parents to apply for free meals
Dallas, Texas – All students nationwide, regardless of their financial status, were eligible for free meals in schools as a part of the early Covid-19 pandemic measures, but that is now going to change because Congress opted not to renew waivers. For the upcoming school year, Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals for all of its students, something that the school district has been doing since 2013, but several of the North Texas school districts require parents to apply for free meals for their children.
Thrillist
This Boutique Hotel Is a Meat Lover’s Dream
Fort Worth, Texas, gets its nickname Cowtown for the obvious reason: its long history with cowboys and cattle. Historically speaking, the city has been a hub of Texas Longhorn cattle trading and still champions its Western heritage. If you’re a meat lover, like myself, you’ll want to check in and never check out of Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel situated in the heart of the 130-year-old Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. The hotel is a nod to the OG drover, a name for a cowboy or cowgirl who transported cattle by foot.
dmagazine.com
JPS Buys Kroger Property to Build Clinic in First Major Bond Project
JPS Health Network has announced that it will build a primary care medical clinic in southwest Fort Worth. The facility will be the first significant construction project funded by the $800 million Tarrant County Hospital District bond passed in 2018. Medical Home Southwest Tarrant will be built at the intersection...
point2homes.com
6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's where and when DFW families can get free school supplies
TEXAS, USA — August is approaching and so is the upcoming school year, so supply shopping is in session. The way these prices are set up, though, it looks like they're trying to teach people's wallets a lesson. However, there are some local events that are looking to help...
checkoutdfw.com
Looking for pizza deals? Here are 6 in DFW you could try this week.
Do you love pizza and saving money? Great! We found a way for you to enjoy both at several locations across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Check out these current pizza promotions and deals:. BJ's. At BJ's, any large deep dish or tavern cut pizza is 50 percent off. This offer...
Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open Positions
The Fort Worth ISD is looking to hire teachers to fill a massive need before the school year begins.MChe Lee/Unsplash. As the school year approaches, Fort Worth ISD is one of several North Texas school districts holding a job fair to try and address the shortage of teachers. Administrators with the school district are offering jobs on the spot, with the goal of filling 350 open positions.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CHUDASAMA, RAJSINH DIPSING; NATIVE HAWAIIAN OR OTHER PACIFIC ISLANDER/M; POB: NEW YORK; ADDRESS: WESTLAKE...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Are the Top 3 Dallas Short-Term Rentals for Complaints
Imagine living next door to a place rented out for wild parties every weekend. After many complaints from neighbors about just that sort of thing, Dallas is considering new rules for short-term rentals which could be approved this fall after years of debate. At a meeting earlier this year, Dallas...
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
nypressnews.com
TikTok ‘Kia Challenge’ encourages teens and adults to steal cars
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If you drive a Kia or Hyundai, a new warning from police. There’s a new viral TikTok challenge that’s encouraging teens and young adults to steal these cars. Arlington police say when it comes to car theft, Kias and Hyundais are rarely targeted....
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FERRIS, MARY LEONOR; W/F HISPANIC; POB: LOREDO TX; ADDRESS: HURST TX; OCCUPATION: CARE GIVER;...
Comments / 0