The Pennsylvania Department of Health has rejected a plan from the former owners of Galesburg Cottage Hospital to close a hospital in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The rejected plan, first reported by Scranton television station WNEP, would’ve turned Berwick Hospital Center into a psychiatric facility following a 90-day waiting period. The hospital and associated clinics were bought by Priyam Sharma in 2020.

BERWICK, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO