Pennsylvania rejects former Cottage owner's plans to shutter another hospital
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has rejected a plan from the former owners of Galesburg Cottage Hospital to close a hospital in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The rejected plan, first reported by Scranton television station WNEP, would’ve turned Berwick Hospital Center into a psychiatric facility following a 90-day waiting period. The hospital and associated clinics were bought by Priyam Sharma in 2020.
Great Galesburg Balloon Race
Beautiful weather brought out big crowds for the night glow of the Great Galesburg Balloon Race on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Lake Storey.
