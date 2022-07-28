ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mike Judge "hoping" the music videos return to original 'Beavis and Butt-Head' shows

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078mPy_0gwUdLZB00
Paramount+

The return of Beavis and Butt-Head on Paramount+ will come with remastered version of 200 original shows from the one-time MTV phenomenon.

However, for B&B fans, some even better news: the videos may be back.

DVD releases of the animated hit deleted the show's bread and butter, the two teenaged dopes making fun of music videos, because of legal clearance issues with the videos.

Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge tells Collider he missed them, too. "[A] lot of the stuff I'm most proud of is the commentary on the music videos," he says.

"At the start of it, I thought, 'Oh, people watch MTV because they want to watch the videos. They're not going to want these guys talking over the whole thing.' Which I was wrong about."

Judge adds of the remastered shows, "... I'm hearing different things. Apparently ... they might be able to get it so they'll just play the way they played originally with all the videos in them. Which is kind of what the rhythm of it was, and what I liked about it. So, I'm hoping to get that."

Evidently, because Paramount+ and MTV share a parent company in Paramount Media Networks, the legal issues with the videos are more easily ironed out.

The Office Space and Idiocracy veteran adds of the new shows, which kick off August 4, "They watch YouTube videos and TikTok videos now, which has been a lot of fun to do."

He adds, "We have episodes where they're middle-aged. Butt-Head is just this big old useless guy. They're on all kinds of government assistance. They're a burden on society, but it's been very fun to do. And the old Beavis and Butt-Head watch music videos, too."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

The It List: Joel McHale returns to E! with 'Celebrity Beef,' Beavis and Butt-Head are revived in new Paramount+ series, Simu Liu strips down to survive 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' and all the best in pop culture the week of Aug. 1, 2022

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Aug. 1-7, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)
TV SHOWS
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Judge
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

Gina Rodriguez expecting first child with husband Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez celebrated two things over the weekend -- her birthday and her pregnancy!. On Saturday, the Jane the Virgin star celebrated her 38th birthday and announced that she's expecting her first child with husband Joe LoCicero. Taking to social media, Rodriguez shared a montage of loving moments between the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Beavis And Butt Head#Dvd#Mtv#Paramount Media Networks#Tiktok
102.5 The Bone

'The Flash' ending after ninth season on CW

Grant Gustin's Scarlet Speedster will be running his last race: ABC Audio has confirmed that The Flash, the longest-running show on The CW Network, will wrap up after its upcoming 13-episode ninth season. The show, part of CW's "Arrow-verse" of DC Comics heroes, remains a hit for the network and...
TV SERIES
102.5 The Bone

"This is what revolution looks like": 'Star Wars' series 'Andor' drops full trailer

On Monday, Lucasfilm dropped a full-length trailer to its next Star Wars series on Disney+, Andor. In the prequel series, Diego Luna reprises his Rogue One role as titular Rebel spy Cassian Andor, and the trailer shows that the series will delve into the past he hinted at in that film: That his career working against the Galactic Empire began when he was just a child.
TV & VIDEOS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy