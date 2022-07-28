Police: Parents arrested after boy allegedly shoots, kills younger sister in Indiana

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 6-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his younger sister in Indiana and both parents were arrested, according to police.

The Star Press reported that Muncie Police Department officers found a 5-year-old old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The girl’s father, Jacob Curtis Grayson, 28, told investigators that his son, 6, had taken one of the two loaded handguns from the safe and then shot his sister, according to The Associated Press.

According to the AP, the boy allegedly told the investigators that he found the safe key in his parents’ room and took the gun out while his mother, Kimberly Grayson, 27, was sleeping.

Kimberly told investigators that she took a nap for about five minutes, according to WXIN. In a probable cause affidavit obtained by WXIN, investigators reported that the living conditions in the home were “deplorable.”

Jacob and Kimberly told the investigators that their son had opened the safe before. According to the AP, Kimberly also told them that her and Jacob took the boy to a shooting range so he could learn how to fire a handgun.

Jacob and Kimberly have both been booked on recommended charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three other counts of neglect, according to the AP.

No further information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

