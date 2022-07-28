Northport Native Adam Hood Performing at Druid City Music Hall Thursday Night

tuscaloosathread.com
Related
Fleet Feet’s Second Alabama Store Coming Soon to Downtown Tuscaloosa
Fleet Feet, an athletic shoes and apparel retail chain, will debut its second Alabama store in downtown Tuscaloosa, and it's slated to open in August. According to a Wednesday Instagram post Hamner Real Estate assisted with the acquisition of the property, which will be located at 2218 University Boulevard in downtown Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa City Council To Start Discussions About Adding 9 Holes at Ol’ Colony
The Tuscaloosa City Council will begin preliminary discussions about extensive expansions at Ol' Colony Golf Course that could eventually see nine new holes added to the space. Brion Hardin, a construction specialist who sits on the board of the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, will lead a presentation to...
13 Restaurant and Retail Developments New to Tuscaloosa in 2022
More than a dozen new and improved restaurant and retail options have sprung up in 2022, bringing new places to eat, shop and socialize in Tuscaloosa and Northport. Here are 13 restaurants and retail stores that joined the Druid City area since the start of new year. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and...
Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Lands Local 4-Star 2023 Defensive End
2023 4-star defensive end Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville High School committed to the University of Alabama on Monday. According to 247Sports Composite Osborne is the 130th ranked prospect nationally, 18th ranked defensive end and 12th ranked prospect in the state of Alabama. "Flashes a good first step off the line...
Tuscaloosa’s Stillman College Receives $500K Grant to Renovate Sheppard Library
Stillman College has received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service that will be used to renovate its Sheppard Library into a civil rights museum and digital learning center. According to a release from the college, Stillman is one of five historically black colleges and universities in Alabama that...
Lawsuit Blames DCH for Wrongful Death of Tuscaloosa Icon Bill Buchanan
A wrongful death lawsuit filed Friday afternoon blames negligence at Tuscaloosa's DCH Regional Medical Center for the death of Bill Buchanan, an area icon who died suddenly last December. Buchanan, 67, was best known as the Director of Community Development for Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports but was active all over...
Former Bama Basketball Player Named GM of Birmingham Squadron
Former Alabama women’s basketball player, Leslie Claybrook, was named the general manager of the Birmingham Squadron this week. The Squadron, housed in Legacy Arena, are the G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans. Claybrook previously served as the general manager of business operations for the Squadron. The Luverne,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Heads Up: Flood Advisory Issued for Tuscaloosa County, Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flood Advisory. Here is the information you need to know:. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTY, TUSCALOOSA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. RISES IN SMALL STREAMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 823 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TUSCALOOSA, NORTHPORT, HOLT, COKER, TUSCALOOSA REGIONAL AIRPORT, TUSCALOOSA AMPHITHEATER, BRYANT DENNY STADIUM, UNIVERSITY MALL, MCFARLAND MALL, DEERLICK CREEK CAMPGROUNDS, OLIVER LOCK AND DAM, PALMORE PARK, STILLMAN COLLEGE, FLATWOODS, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA QUAD, TAYLORVILLE, FOSTERS BOAT LANDING, LAKE TUSCALOOSA DAM, LAKE TUSCALOOSA AND LAKE HARRIS.
Tuscaloosa First Responders To Host National Night Out Next Week
Six Tuscaloosa-area public safety organizations will band together to host National Night Out event next week, where families and children can meet the people responsible for protecting them and get a closeup look at the life-saving gear they use every day. The annual event is set to take place next...
“So Freaking Sorry” Thomas Rhett Rescheduled For September
Thomas Rhett's July concert at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has been rescheduled for September. The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater posted the announcement to its Facebook page. "Due to inclement weather, the show at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater will now take place on September 8. " The post featured a video of Thomas Rhett speaking...
Stan Pate Says Dollar Tree on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Will Stay Standing
The Dollar Tree discount variety store on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard will remain standing next to the now-demolished McFarland Mall, the landlord for the property has told the Thread. Stan Pate, a developer in the Tuscaloosa area who owns the property on which the former mall and Dollar Tree sit, recently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomas Rhett Show at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater to Start Earlier Due to Weather
UPDATE: The show has been delayed due to inclement weather. Thursday night's Thomas Rhett concert will begin earlier than expected thanks to the threat of severe weather in the area. A spokesperson for Red Mountain Entertainment, who books shows at the Amp, alerted local media to the change Thursday afternoon.
33 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Anfernee Jennings
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 33 days, so let's look at former Bama linebacker Anfernee Jennings. Anfernee Jennings...
34 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Damien Harris
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is only 34 days away, so let's look back at a recent Crimson Tide running back, Damien Harris. Damien...
Police Arrest Eutaw Man Accused of Shooting Bystander Outside Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a Eutaw man and charged him with felony assault in connection to a predawn shooting outside Spades Restaurant and Lounge last week. Officers were called to the West Tuscaloosa watering hole around 1:20 a.m. last Wednesday morning on reports of a shooting there. Investigators believe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Troopers Identify Victim Who Drowned at Lake Lurleen State Park Sunday
State police have identified a 21-year-old Northport man as the victim of a deadly drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park Sunday afternoon. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police responded to the North Tuscaloosa County park Sunday afternoon, but few details were immediately available as the investigation was in its infancy.
BREAKING: Shooting Injures Woman in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning
A woman was hurt in a shooting in Tuscaloosa Friday morning, police have confirmed to the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at 6:15 Friday morning on reports of a shooting. Taylor...
Shelton State Closes Both Tuscaloosa Campuses Wednesday After Bomb Threat
Shelton State Community College has closed both its campuses in Tuscaloosa County out of an abundance of caution after a series of bomb threats across the state Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed that a call came in shortly after 10:30 Wednesday morning, prompting the school...
Police Investigating Sunday Drowning Death at Lake Lurleen in Tuscaloosa County
Police are investigating a drowning death that occurred Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in northern Tuscaloosa County. Few details are currently available as investigators sort out the incident, but a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway after a young man drowned there Sunday. The victim was reportedly...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0