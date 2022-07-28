Family of Alvin Cole files federal lawsuit against former Wauwatosa officer Joseph Mensah

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As always, there is a lot of fun planned at the Racine Zoo!. The first is the Milwaukee Milkmen Game -- Racine Zoo Day!. Bring the whole family to enjoy a fun Sunday afternoon of baseball while supporting the Zoo! Racine Zoo is thrilled to be the featured nonprofit at the Aug. 7 Milwaukee Milkmen game! Proceeds from game ticket sales, donations and 50/50 raffle stay in Wisconsin to benefit the animals and programs of Racine Zoo.

