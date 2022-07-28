St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Days on lack of rapport with Page

news.stlpublicradio.org
Related
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri voters will choose Senate nominees — Trump endorsement expected Monday
Missourians have critical choices to make on Tuesday. In a U.S. Senate contest that’s been as unpredictable as it is crowded, GOP voters will decide among political heavyweights including former Gov. Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler. And Democrats will conclude one of the...
stlpublicradio.org
Why do teachers quit? Missouri hopes survey will help clarify
Missouri is launching a statewide survey of teachers Monday in an effort to address the chronic teacher shortage. Districts in the St. Louis area told St. Louis Public Radio last month they were behind in hiring for the coming school year because of the shortage. The results of the survey...
stlpublicradio.org
Rescue plan money for St. Louis homeless services in limbo as providers face daunting requirements
Just steps away from the construction site of the new Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis, a line forms in front of a daytime cooling center operated by UnhousedSTL. Naomi Jordan, 61, is at the front of the line, waiting to get inside and escape the heat. As summertime...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis and St. Louis County need residents to report flood damage to seek federal aid
St. Louis County leaders are urging residents to report property damage caused by this week’s flash floods. Record-breaking rainfall caused floods throughout the region, particularly in north St. Louis County. On Friday, St. Louis County Council Council Chair Rita Heard Days, County Executive Sam Page and other officials urged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri grant targets food insecurity, but urban farmers complain of high upfront costs
The Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Food Insecure Urban Agriculture Matching Grant will award up to $50,000 to nine urban farms who are helping to address food insecurity in their communities. The grant is significantly higher than in previous years, signaling that lawmakers and the Department of Agriculture are making...
Comments / 0