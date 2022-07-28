www.ualrpublicradio.org
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Lingering rain chances to start the week
TONIGHT: A few showers will linger overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s overnight. TOMORROW: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday, however much of the day will remain dry. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Kait 8
Aug. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Watch for fog this morning. Heat returns quickly this week as the highest rain chances are behind us. Looking at the numbers, we are just outside the top 10 wettest Julys on record, but...
swark.today
Farmers hope for slow rain not deluge from cold front forecast in Arkansas
TRUMANN, Ark. — Arkansas’ thirsty farm fields and emptying reservoirs may get some relief this weekend, with hopes that the forecast rainfall is gentle rather than furious, said Mike Hamilton, extension irrigation educator for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Weeks of triple-digit highs and dry...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered strong storms likely Friday
FRIDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and storms will make for a soggy morning drive for many spots, mainly across northern Arkansas. Temperatures start out in the upper 70s, slowly warming into the mid-80s by midday with continued showers and storms. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: These showers and storms spread farther south into the...
Water usage at record-high in Arkansas
LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas farmer thankful for rain
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers across Northeast Arkansas are rejoicing after the area received up to two and a half inches of rain throughout Thursday. While the rain isn’t enough to end the severe drought, it is a welcomed sight for Greg Gill. Gill farms peanuts, rice, corn,...
USDA: 12 Arkansas counties impacted as disaster areas due to drought
Twelve counties eligible for aid due to drought disaster.
Kait 8
USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) With the hotter temperatures impacting many farmers in the country, government officials are acting. According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster due to drought in the state of Arkansas, with 12 counties being affected. Four counties in Missouri were also affected.
salineriverchronicle.com
August is Catfish Month in Arkansas
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
Kait 8
Friday morning storms leave thousands without power
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Strong storms knocked out power to hundreds of people throughout Northeast Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas reported more than 2,000 customers lost power statewide Friday morning. Stone and Izard Counties reported the most outages. Craighead Electric also reported several power outages, primarily in the Egypt area. It was...
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
Longest Standing Highway Commissioner in Arkansas dies
Springdale native, Bobby Hopper, died Friday night at age 89.
Arkansas's largest high school football game to return to Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's largest high school football game will soon return to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Longtime rivals the Benton Panthers and the Bryant Hornets will be going head to head in the 2022 Salt Bowl that will be happening on August 27 at 7:00 p.m.
Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
See a Heavenly Meteor Up Close in Arkansas! Is it Real or Not?
There's been a lot of sightings of fireballs or meteors in the news recently but did you know there is a legend in the small town of Pocahontas, Arkansas of a supposed real meteorite that you can still see today up close in the nearby downtown town square?. The story...
Kait 8
Common Arkansas bug easy to confuse with “murder hornet”
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common bug in Arkansas could have some worried about murder hornets entering the state. Jon Zawislak with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture says a mostly innocent bug is being labeled as a murder hornet. The cicada killer wasp shared a similar design as...
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
Arkansas listed among least-safe states during COVID-19
States continue to overcome new variants and keep everyone safe two years into the pandemic. Nearly all restrictions have been dropped and many are vaccinated and boosted as the percentage of those vaccinated sits at 67%.
5newsonline.com
Report: Northwest Arkansas population nearly 25% diverse
According to a report, NWA population was only 5% diverse in 1990. It's now almost 25% and growing.
Comments / 2