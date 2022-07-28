ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Lingering rain chances to start the week

TONIGHT: A few showers will linger overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s overnight. TOMORROW: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday, however much of the day will remain dry. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Aug. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Watch for fog this morning. Heat returns quickly this week as the highest rain chances are behind us. Looking at the numbers, we are just outside the top 10 wettest Julys on record, but...
JONESBORO, AR
swark.today

Farmers hope for slow rain not deluge from cold front forecast in Arkansas

TRUMANN, Ark. — Arkansas’ thirsty farm fields and emptying reservoirs may get some relief this weekend, with hopes that the forecast rainfall is gentle rather than furious, said Mike Hamilton, extension irrigation educator for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Weeks of triple-digit highs and dry...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered strong storms likely Friday

FRIDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and storms will make for a soggy morning drive for many spots, mainly across northern Arkansas. Temperatures start out in the upper 70s, slowly warming into the mid-80s by midday with continued showers and storms. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: These showers and storms spread farther south into the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas State
5NEWS

Water usage at record-high in Arkansas

LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas farmer thankful for rain

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers across Northeast Arkansas are rejoicing after the area received up to two and a half inches of rain throughout Thursday. While the rain isn’t enough to end the severe drought, it is a welcomed sight for Greg Gill. Gill farms peanuts, rice, corn,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) With the hotter temperatures impacting many farmers in the country, government officials are acting. According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster due to drought in the state of Arkansas, with 12 counties being affected. Four counties in Missouri were also affected.
ARKANSAS STATE
#Central Arkansas
salineriverchronicle.com

August is Catfish Month in Arkansas

The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Friday morning storms leave thousands without power

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Strong storms knocked out power to hundreds of people throughout Northeast Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas reported more than 2,000 customers lost power statewide Friday morning. Stone and Izard Counties reported the most outages. Craighead Electric also reported several power outages, primarily in the Egypt area. It was...
JONESBORO, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas

The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Common Arkansas bug easy to confuse with “murder hornet”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common bug in Arkansas could have some worried about murder hornets entering the state. Jon Zawislak with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture says a mostly innocent bug is being labeled as a murder hornet. The cicada killer wasp shared a similar design as...
ARKANSAS STATE

