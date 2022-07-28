Zeldin defends DA, says suspect in attack should receive veterans' support

spectrumlocalnews.com
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Law enforcement colleagues remember RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21 on Bauman Street. Now, as the community pays its respects this weekend to the fallen officer, some of those who worked alongside him are sharing their memories of Mazurkiewicz. Mazurkiewicz...
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
Procession, funeral held for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
Attention now moves inside the Blue Cross Arena for the funeral of Anthony Mazurkiewicz.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
President of Rochester Teachers Association cites hundreds of staff vacancies
"The number of teachers resigning is actually increasing every single day. So, we have a serious, serious problem," said Urbanski.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Watch Live: Funeral for RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz being held at Blue Cross Arena
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Monday, the Greater Rochester community will say its final goodbye to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Members of law enforcement from across the state will be in Rochester to pay their respects. Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed on July 21 in the line of duty. His partner...
RELATED PEOPLE
First Responders Spotlight: MCSO mounted patrol retires, comes back to train horses
"Most of the time people like to see maybe not so much me, they want to see the horse."
Retired Sergeant to Run for Sheriff Seneca County Sheriff
Mike Rhinehart of Seneca Falls announced Thursday he is going to run for Seneca County Sheriff. Rhinehart is a 27-year veteran of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department. He retired in 2019. Rhinehart began in the sheriff’s office in 1992 working as a corrections officer. He then became a road patrol deputy and was promoted to investigator and then a sergeant in the K-9 unit. He was also the leader of the sheriff’s department’s underwater recovery team.
No one hurt during house shooting on Bloss St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a house on Bloss Street was struck by gunfire Saturday evening near Backus Street. Officers say the house was occupied at the time of the shooting and no one was injured. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is […]
WHEC TV-10
Faith leaders continue their stand against gun violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A group of local faith leaders continues to take a stand against gun violence. Thursday, they took their concerns to the Public Safety Building, and are calling on police to figure out new ways to keep guns out of the hands of criminals in the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York DEC issues drought watch in Monroe County, Wyoming County
Local public water suppliers are urged to assess the current situation, promote voluntary conservation, and take appropriate actions to manage risk.
Protesters oppose ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia next month
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Several pastors from Genesee County organized a protest against an event coming to Batavia next month. It's called the "ReAwaken America Tour" and organizers say it focuses on conservative family values, freedom and faith. Critics say it could draw extremists to Western New York. The event...
WHEC TV-10
Floral arrangements being prepared for fallen RPD officer's funeral
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As the City of Rochester prepares for Monday's funeral for fallen Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, floral arrangements are also being prepared for the service. News10NBC talked to a local florist who got the call to be a part of it. Several different floral shops are taking...
Nursing homes are suing friends and family to collect on patients' bills
Debt lawsuits — a byproduct of America's medical debt crisis — can ensnare not only patients but also those who help sick and older people be admitted to nursing homes, a KHN-NPR investigation finds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Accused in Lavish Lounge Shooting Indicted on Unrelated Charges
The Rochester man arrested earlier this week for his alleged role in a shooting that happened last month at the Lavish Lounge in Auburn was indicted Thursday by a Cayuga County Grand Jury on unrelated charges. Antoine Clark was indicted on weapons and drug charges stemming from a traffic stop...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: stand-off at Jordan Health Center sparked by ex-employee
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police say an ex-employee of the Jordan Health Center sparked a stand-off at the facility Friday. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Police initially responded to reports of a potential hostage situation involving a man with a weapon. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was not a hostage situation nor a weapon and that the man had holed himself up inside a building with a knife. Police say that he was having some sort of mental health issue.
Rochester man sentenced to 65 years-to-life for 2020 shooting of police officer
Hunter was charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, first-degree burglary, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester City Councilman Willie Lightfoot shares lessons learned as a Black business owner
August is beginning, and with it comes Black Business Month. Joining In Focus this week to talk about the significance of this month is a Rochester City Councilmember who is much more than just a councilmember — he’s an air force veteran, a pastor, a retired firefighter and a business owner himself. Willie Lightfoot sits down with JoDee Kenney to talk about his 19 years in business as a barber, and the lessons he’s learned over those nearly two decades. He says his motivation all these years has been to provide a needed service to his community, and to grow relationships with people from behind the barber chair. Lightfoot also shares some advice for future business owners, saying the most important thing after that initial spark of inspiration is to seize on that idea and make a plan.
Comments / 3