Shakira opts for trial as prosecutors allege she defrauded Spain of $15M

Marriages in the entertainment world often come to an end, but when a couple who seemingly beat the odds calls it quits, it just hits differently. Wonderwall.com is rounding up the shocking Hollywood splits that happened after a couple was together for a decade or longer, starting with this divorce… Late Hollywood legend Jerry Lewis had a 35-year run with his first wife, singer Patti Palmer. The couple shared six children — all boys, five biological and one they adopted together. Despite their seemingly happy union, once they broke up in 1980, the truth about their marriage started to come out. In 2011, Jerry himself opened up about his affairs with Marilyn Monroe and Marlene Dietrich, shedding light on why Patti was the one who filed for divorce.

