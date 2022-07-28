Shakira opts for trial as prosecutors allege she defrauded Spain of $15M

www.wonderwall.com
Related
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Here's Why Hilary Duff's Husband, Matthew Koma, Called Out Candace Cameron Bure On TikTok
“Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July."
Dua Lipa Demands Attention In Glittery, Corset Bodysuit While Performing At Lollapalooza: Photos
Dua Lipa lit up the stage in a glittery bodysuit for her Lollapalooza performance on July 29. The “Levitating” singer, 26, headlined Day 2 of the four-day music festival held at Grant Park in Chicago, Ill. and stole the show with an unforgettable performance of some of her hits in the equally memorable outfit. The bodysuit featured sparkling black and see-through mesh panels that elongated her fit figure and hugged her curves in all the right places. She wore her super long hair down in beachy waves, which gracefully blew through the air behind her as she strutted her stuff across the stage. She accessorized with a pair of sparkly dangling earrings and completed the look with ankle-height black boots.
RELATED PEOPLE
Louis Tomlinson Slams One Direction’s 1st Album On 12th Anniversary: ‘It Was Sh-t’
A little bit of small talk got shady when Louis Tomlinson swung by the July 25 episode of Smallzy’s Surgery. At the start of the chat, host Kent Small brought up how it had been eleven years since he and Louis, 30, first met. This prompted the One Direction member to reflect on another auspicious anniversary. “Twelve years ago today, the band got formed,” said Louis, commemorating the formation of 1D on The X Factor. After a bit of back-and-forth banter, Louis added, “but the first album was s–t anyway.” ‘
wonderwall.com
Long-term celebrity couples who shockingly called it quits after decades together
Marriages in the entertainment world often come to an end, but when a couple who seemingly beat the odds calls it quits, it just hits differently. Wonderwall.com is rounding up the shocking Hollywood splits that happened after a couple was together for a decade or longer, starting with this divorce… Late Hollywood legend Jerry Lewis had a 35-year run with his first wife, singer Patti Palmer. The couple shared six children — all boys, five biological and one they adopted together. Despite their seemingly happy union, once they broke up in 1980, the truth about their marriage started to come out. In 2011, Jerry himself opened up about his affairs with Marilyn Monroe and Marlene Dietrich, shedding light on why Patti was the one who filed for divorce.
Comments / 0