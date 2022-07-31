ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Road closing all this week in Monongalia County

By Sam Kirk
 3 days ago

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.

A section of West Virginia Route 218, Daybrook Road, in Blacksville will be completely closed starting Monday, Aug. 1 at 7 a.m. until Monday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. The closure will go from the intersection of West Virginia 7, Mason-Dixon Highway, and the Pennsylvania state line.

Road Patrol: I-79 Southbound split barricade near Exit 132

Also starting on Aug. 1, a lane closure will cause traffic delays just off of Interstate 68 in Morgantown on West Virginia 857 at the intersection of Venture Drive for pavement repair. The lane closure will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 5, according to the WVDOH.

All projects by the Department of Transportation can be delayed or changed by inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, according to the release.

