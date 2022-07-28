ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

TX Couple Kidnap Woman, Steal Money, Go Shopping, Then Let Her Go

By Ingra
Q92
Q92
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kqvt.com

Comments / 2

Related
dailytrib.com

Dog killings worry Bertram residents

At least three dogs have been shot, killed, and dumped within a mile of each other near Bertram on FM 1174 since July 18. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings due to their close proximity and brutal nature. The remains of a dog that had been...
BERTRAM, TX
fox44news.com

Belton man accused of shooting his own son

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KIII TV3

ARRESTED: Police capture Texas hitchhiker wanted for murder

TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook. Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays...
ROCKDALE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Let Her Go#Shopping Spree#Kidnap#Tx Couple Kidnap Woman#The Austin Police Dept
fourpointsnews.com

Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼

An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox26houston.com

University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years

AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD identifies man killed in South Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The man killed in a shooting in South Austin has been identified by Austin police. APD says that officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road just before 8 p.m. July 26. Officers arrived and found 30-year-old Anthony Blaylock on the ground and unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested with stolen items after Fayette County traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A Bastrop man is in custody after police found stolen items in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a deputy responded to the Hruska's gas station in Ellinger just after 8:30 a.m. July 28 regarding some stolen property. FCSO was able to obtain a vehicle and suspect description and that vehicle was later spotted near La Grange by another deputy.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY

A Bastrop man was arrested on multiple charges after leading the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on a chase yesterday (Thursday) morning. Shortly after 8:30am, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Krenek was dispatched to a report of a theft of property from Hruska’s Gas Station in Ellinger. After...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy