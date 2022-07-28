TX Couple Kidnap Woman, Steal Money, Go Shopping, Then Let Her Go

kqvt.com
Related
Police: Woman assaulted near downtown bus stop, search for suspect underway
University of Texas at Austin Police said on Monday just after 2:30 a.m., a woman flagged down officers and told them she was assaulted by a man in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. That's near East 15th Street.
dailytrib.com
Dog killings worry Bertram residents
At least three dogs have been shot, killed, and dumped within a mile of each other near Bertram on FM 1174 since July 18. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings due to their close proximity and brutal nature. The remains of a dog that had been...
Austin Police: Missing 25-year-old woman last seen in east Austin
The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen near east Austin.
fox44news.com
Belton man accused of shooting his own son
Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 accused of injuring family member left tied up in hot garage for 4 days
Official reports said the person was tied up and locked in a hot garage for multiple days with little food and water.
KIII TV3
ARRESTED: Police capture Texas hitchhiker wanted for murder
TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook. Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police. Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays...
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
fox7austin.com
Texas man recalls finding possible remains of missing Spring Branch woman
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - Human remains were found less than 200 yards from where Shana DiMambro was reportedly last seen. "But it was over two different fence lines and all that was private property," Search and Support San Antonio Vice President Eric Herr said. Herr has been involved in search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourpointsnews.com
Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼
An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
Vehicle thefts are up in Austin. Why police say the heat isn’t helping
According to data from APD, car thefts have been increasing each year for at least the past five years. This year, Austin has had more car thefts each month compared to that month in the previous year.
Pflugerville man accused of killing 11-year-old family member
When police arrived in the 18000 block of Friendship Hill Drive, they said the suspect was outside the home and told them he was having a "Bi-Polar episode" and had hurt the girl, according to the affidavit.
Body discovered in Comal County, where woman has been missing for over a week
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Comal County say they're investigating the discovery of a body in Spring Branch Friday evening—the same community where a 45-year-old woman has been missing for 10 days. Local officials tell KENS 5 it's too early to determine the age or gender of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
fox26houston.com
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
fox7austin.com
APD identifies man killed in South Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The man killed in a shooting in South Austin has been identified by Austin police. APD says that officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road just before 8 p.m. July 26. Officers arrived and found 30-year-old Anthony Blaylock on the ground and unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested with stolen items after Fayette County traffic stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A Bastrop man is in custody after police found stolen items in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a deputy responded to the Hruska's gas station in Ellinger just after 8:30 a.m. July 28 regarding some stolen property. FCSO was able to obtain a vehicle and suspect description and that vehicle was later spotted near La Grange by another deputy.
Round Rock Police: Young pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles after crash
In a tweet thread, Round Rock police said one of the two vehicles that crashed was stolen. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Louis Henna and La Frontera boulevards, and the wreck closed the intersection around 6 p.m. Police said the road should open back up around 10 p.m.
Man charged, accused of killing grandmother at southeast Austin home
A man was arrested on a murder charge after Austin Police said he attacked and killed a family member at a southeast Austin home and fled the scene.
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on multiple charges after leading the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on a chase yesterday (Thursday) morning. Shortly after 8:30am, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Krenek was dispatched to a report of a theft of property from Hruska’s Gas Station in Ellinger. After...
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received critical injuries after a single-vehicle accident in North Austin. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place at 9200 block Metric Blvd [...]
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 2