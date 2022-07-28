More Hospitals Adding Onsite Childcare to Retain Staff

scrubsmag.com
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
Opinion: There's a dire shortage of nurses across the US. There's also an overlooked solution
Covid-19 is once again on the rise, largely as a result of the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant. And as the virus ravages America's health care system, it is illuminating the country's national shortage of nurses, write Marcella Bombardieri and Marina Zhavoronkova.
MedicalXpress
Primary care and family physicians argue for new, person-centered focus in patient-centered medical homes
As those in health care increasingly consider patient-centered medical homes an improvement for health care, two professors from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Drs. James W. Mold and F. Daniel Duffy, argue that patient-centered medical homes do not address the underlying problem facing our health system: a disease-oriented health model. They argue that for medical homes to deliver true person-centered care, physicians and their teams must fundamentally change the way they think about care by focusing more directly on the outcomes important to each patient, rather than on disease management alone.
Hospices have become big business for private equity firms, raising concerns about end-of-life care￼
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Hospice care, once provided primarily by nonprofit agencies, has seen a remarkable shift over the past decade, with more than two-thirds of hospices nationwide now operating as for-profit entities. The ability to turn a quick profit in caring for people in their last days of life is attracting a new breed of hospice owners: private equity firms.
AOL Corp
Biden launches programs to help Americans deal with extreme heat and higher air-conditioning bills
As the nation swelters through a summer filled with record-high temperatures, the Biden administration is unveiling a new set of actions intended to help Americans cope with the heat and the soaring electricity costs that accompany it. On Tuesday, the federal government launched Heat.gov, a website that promotes planning and...
CVS Health Sued For Taking Money From Hospitals Serving Low-Income Patients: Report
Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in New York, claiming that CVS Health Corp CVS violated state antitrust law by forcing hospitals that serve low-income patients to pay to access discounted prescription drugs, Reuters reported. According to the lawsuit, CVS abused its market power by requiring hospitals and clinics...
REVEALED: How desperate employers are offering workers free therapy, four day weeks, a desk anywhere in the US and Hamptons breaks to attract and retain Gen-Z staff
Companies across the country are so desperate to bring in and keep members of Gen-Z , they are offering all kinds of perks to young staff following the Covid-19 pandemic. The advantages being offered to Gen-Z by employers include being offered the use of a home in the Hamptons, four-day work weeks, bringing your dog to work, membership of exclusive clubs, free mental health therapy and the ability to work from wherever you choose.
Officials boost access to a drug that can protect the immunocompromised from COVID-19
Evusheld, a course of injected antibodies, helps protect people with weak immune systems for up to six months. The government is making it available through pharmacies and individual providers.
More evidence that bosses want you back to work in the office despite COVID's endless grip
Work from home is what many employees want. But employers still want you back in the office
Washington Examiner
We will look back with shame on gender transitions for children
The United Kingdom’s National Health Service is shutting down its children’s gender clinic amid a series of health and ethics problems. As country after country begins to reconsider pushing children into gender transitions, the United States lags behind. People will look back on this "transgender children" craze with...
Scrubs Magazine
The Side-Hustle Becomes a Way Out for Nurses Post COVID-19
Lots of us have side-hustles, a job or passion project that we do in addition to working a day job. Nurses have long led productive, meaningful lives outside of the hospital. Some do volunteer work while others run small businesses. But the COVID-19 has put a new emphasis on the side-gig economy. More nurses now see these passion projects as a possible alternative to nursing.
KevinMD.com
Please stop saying “provider”
When I started my internal medicine practice in 1996, the medical arena was vastly different than it is today. Back then, having an MD after my name actually meant something. A letter from me to an insurance company would get a needed medication covered for a patient––a time before preauthorization existed. Dr. Google was not yet born. “Provider” exclusively belonged to the insurance industry.
agingparents.com
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Can My Foreign Spouse Collect Social Security Benefits?
Understanding how your future retirement planning might affect your spouse is important. For Americans married to non-U.S. citizens or residents, there are many instances where a foreign spouse may...
"Disabled" is often seen as a bad word. People with disabilities are working to flip the script.
Disabled isn't a bad word. That's the message writer Melissa Blake wants to send this Disability Pride Month as she advocates to change people's misconceptions about people with disabilities. "So often we try to dance around, you know, just the word itself. So people will say 'special needs,' the 'differently-abled,'...
Report highlights predatory evictions during pandemic
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Four large corporate landlords filed nearly 15,000 eviction actions in the first 16 months of the pandemic, with some executives and property managers engaging in harassment and deception of their tenants and deliberately inflicting cruelty on people who had been unable to pay their rent.
Only 12% of U.S. Jobs Posted Online Disclose Salary But 98% of Job Seekers Say It’s Important to Know the Salary Before Applying, According to New Talent.com Survey
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Talent.com Inc. conducted a survey of 2,000 currently employed or job seeking residents of New York, New Jersey or Pennsylvania in May and June with the goal of evaluating the importance of salary disclosure in job postings online to respondents when seeking a new position. The survey was inspired by the Salary Transparency in Job Advertisements Law that will start November 1, 2022 in New York City. All employers with four or more employees or one or more domestic workers are covered by this new provision of the law stating they must include a good faith salary range for every job, promotion, and transfer opportunity advertised. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005446/en/ Talent.com releases new report on Salary Transparency (Graphic: Business Wire)
122 Teachers Speak: Surviving Student Learning Loss, Behavior Challenges
“My eighth graders wouldn’t use capital letters, periods, punctuation…I had to do mini lessons to review.” Eighth grade teacher, Cheraw, SC “Angry outbursts over little things, physical violence… no sense of the purpose of school… it’s boring or not fun… They don’t know why they’re mad or sad.” Second grade teacher, Carrollton, TX “They don’t […]
To Retain Employees Amid ‘The Great Resignation,’ Companies Focus on Culture
The latest business survey by research firm i4cp revealed the changes in workforce management amid looming economic concerns and changes in corporate culture following the peak-pandemic period. The firm said in its report that 66 percent of respondents offer or plan to offer employees more remote work opportunities. And 58.3...
