Gregg Allman Vinyl Box Set Tribute—’All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman’—Set for Release

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
There’s a new vinyl box set in the works that will pay tribute to legendary singer Gregg Allman.

That new four-disc vinyl collection, All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman, will feature a number of big names performing renditions of Allman’s classic songs. And the new four-disc box set is slated to drop on September 30.

The 2014 all-star tribute concert is also slated to stream exclusively on Mandolin on August 18. Fans who wish to purchase a ticket to the stream can do so at the link: All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman Livestream on Mandolin.

To celebrate the release, check out the newly shared video of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” below.

The new box set will feature performances by Allman, his band The Allman Brothers Band, along with more from Devon Allman, Trace Adkins, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Eric Church, Dr. John, Brantley Gilbert, Vince Gill, Warren Haynes, John Hiatt, Jaimoe, Chuck Leavell, Taj Mahal, Martina McBride, Keb’ Mo’, Pat Monahan, Sam Moore, Robert Randolph, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Widespread Panic and more.

According to a press statement, “On January 10, 2014, a multi-generational, all-star lineup of musicians from the worlds of rock, blues and country joined together at Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre for a once-in-a-lifetime concert event to pay tribute to the life and music of the legendary singer, songwriter, and musician Gregg Allman. Tickets to the concert sold out in minutes, and to date, it remains one of the highest-grossing one-night events in the venue’s history.

“That evening, Allman was joined by a remarkable array of performers delivering legendary performances of classic material drawn from his four and a half decades as a recording artist, encompassing his landmark work with the legendary Allman Brothers Band as well as his parallel solo career.

“The concert recording was released later that year on CD and video. Now, for the first time, All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman will be available on vinyl. The four-LP box set will be released on September 30, and a number of limited-edition color variants will be offered for purchase. Pre-order the 4-LP set HERE.”

Devon Allman, Gregg’s son, said of that evening, “The All My Friends tribute show was such a classy event. I remember Dad saying ‘Son, aren’t they supposed to have shows like this after you die?’ I laughed and said ‘Well…maybe so …but you get to jam at this one with your friends!’ He was so deeply touched that night by the outpouring of love and music in his honor. A highlight of his career, for sure.’”

Said Gregg, who passed away in 2017, after the 2014 show, “That show was one of the highlights of my life. It was great to see old friends, and everyone was so gracious and really poured their souls into my songs. It was a very special night.”

All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman Track Listing:

Disc 1 side A:

1 Come And Go Blues w/ Warren Haynes

2 End Of The Line w/ Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes

3 Stand Back w/ Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi

Disc 1 side B:

1 You Can’t Lose What You Ain’t Never Had w/ Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall, Robert Randolph

2 Please Call Home w/ Sam Moore

3 Just Another Rider w/ Keb’ Mo’

4 Before The Bullets Fly w/ Brantley Gilbert

Disc 2 side A:

1 Let This Be A Lesson To Ya w/ Dr. John

2 Queen Of Hearts w/ Pat Monahan

3 One Way Out w/ John Hiatt

4 Statesboro Blues w/ Gregg Allman, Taj Mahal

Disc 2 side B:

1 Just Ain’t Easy w/ Widespread Panic

2 Wasted Words w/ Derek Trucks, Widespread Panic

3 I’m No Angel w/ Trace Adkins

4 Trouble No More w/ Trace Adkins

Disc 3 side A:

1 Multi-Colored Lady w/ Vince Gill

2 All My Friends w/ Martina McBride

3 Can You Fool w/ Martina McBride, Pat Monahan

Disc 3 side B:

1 Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More w/ Eric Church

2 Win, Lose Or Draw w/ Eric Church

3 These Days w/ Gregg Allman, Jackson Browne

4 Melissa w/ Gregg Allman, Jackson Browne

Disc 4 side A:

1 Midnight Rider w/ Gregg Allman, Vince Gill, Zac Brown

2 Dreams w/ The Allman Brothers Band

Disc 4 side B:

1 Whipping Post w/ The Allman Brothers Band

2 Will The Circle Be Unbroken w/ Brantley Gilbert, Derek Trucks, Devon Allman, Dr. John, Eric Church, Gregg Allman, Jackson Browne, Jimmy Hall, John Hiatt, Keb’ Mo’, Martina McBride, Pat Monahan, Robert Randolph, Sam Moore, Susan Tedeschi, Taj Mahal, The Allman Brothers Band, Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Warren Haynes, Widespread Panic, Zac Brown

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

