www.hawaiinewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to receive $5M in federal funding for climate change-related infrastructure upgrades
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will soon be getting $5 million in federal funding to address transportation infrastructure upgrades with climate change in mind. The money is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s new program helping states and communities better prepare for the impacts of extreme weather events.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii celebrates Kingdom’s first national holiday La Ho’iho’i Ea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea -- Sovereignty Restoration Day -- when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Hundreds of people attended a celebration and Hawaiian...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Strong trades, fire danger continue into Monday
Strong trade winds and limited rainfall will continue Monday, keeping the risk of extreme fire conditions for leeward areas where the red flag warning has been extended through 6 p.m. Monday. Winds have backed off a little, but a wind advisory remains up through Monday for the Kohala area of Hawaii Island, Lanai and Kahoolawe. Winds should diminish by midweek and windward showers should increase a bit by Monday night.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Friends’ epic 5-day adventure to all 50 states ends in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three friends recently set off an adventure: To travel to every state in the nation in just five days. And they ended their adventure right here in Hawaii. Peter McConville, 21, from Austin, Texas, is known for his online gaming channe;. But he recently replaced his controller...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii public schools welcome back students with masks now optional
Maui’s Intermediate Division 50/70 baseball Little League all-stars made their World Series debut in California on Sunday and the 13-year-old boys from the Valley Isle are advancing!. Prosecutors revisit assault of elderly man after ‘issues’ with initial investigation. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. They initially opted not...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A coral found only in Hawaii could offer a breakthrough treatment for stroke survivors
An already heated Democratic gubernatorial primary now includes an allegation of hate speech in the form of a trending meme. As part of $15M project, state to install more than 200 security cameras at government buildings. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The state is undertaking a $15 million project to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Friday Evening - Jen Robbins
Tracking Georgette and Frank over the Eastern Pacific - eventually some swell energy heading our way. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, July 28, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have now gained control over a wildfire in Paia that burned more than 370 acres Saturday. The fire was deemed fully contained at 11 p.m. Crews monitored hot spots into the night and patrolled the permiter Sunday. It’s not clear what started the fire, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
As part of $15M project, state to install more than 200 security cameras at government buildings
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is undertaking a $15 million project to upgrade security systems at 31 facilities statewide, including the Labor Department and Health Department. Originally, the plan was to spend $1.5 million to install high-tech surveillance cameras in and around the state Capitol. Most of the old cameras...
hawaiinewsnow.com
School supplies are pricier this year. Here’s how to shop ‘back to school’ on a budget
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii public school students get ready to head back to class Monday, parents are scrambling to find the best deals for supplies as prices. Consumers are paying more for gas, food, just about everything — and school supplies are no exception. Aside from the holidays,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Windy, dry conditions continue, lighter winds with more showers just ahead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue into Monday, with windward clouds and showers remaining limited. An upper disturbance and surface trough approach and move in from the east. The disturbance could fuel localized heavy showers, and a thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out over the eastern end of the state Tuesday night through Wednesday. Weaker trade winds along with increasing moisture may be enough to trigger a few showers over our dry leeward areas through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form Wednesday through the second half of the week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Dry weather and gusty winds increasing fire risk this weekend
Drier and more stable weather conditions are moving in over the islands along with increasing trade winds. The winds will be strong enough for a wind advisory to take effect Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to strong downslope winds. The gusty trades are also bringing an elevated fire danger, with a red flag warning for leeward portions of the state on Sunday, which means that brush or wildfires that develop could spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Salvation Army seeks donations to replace stolen school supplies, food
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A burglary has left hundreds of Big Island families without food and students without school supplies when they start classes on Monday. The Salvation Army says thieves broke into their storage facility in Kailua-Kona and stole $1,000 worth of school supplies that were supposed to be given to 270 students.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red flag warning issued for Sunday
Winds should ease with more windward showers by Monday and Tuesday. Fire weather watch is up for Sunday as the winds are set to pick up and the brush is extra dry along with low RH. Tale behind two storms over the Eastern Pacific. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:36...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday as weather conditions may cause extreme fire behavior. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning has been posted for leeward areas, most of which are under drought conditions. Dry fuels,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Efforts underway to get a more accurate count of feral cats
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just about all of us have seen feral cats on Oahu and on the neighbor islands, but exactly how many of them are there?. There have been estimates, but those estimates are likely to be wrong. “it’s estimated that we have 40,000 feral cats here on Maui,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui crash leaves 37-year-old Wailuku man in critical condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man is fighting for his life after a crash in Kihei Saturday evening. Maui police said just after 5:30 p.m., the driver of a black 2022 Harley Davidson PCMC was heading north on Piilani Highway. He was nearing Kulaihakoi Street when police say he began weaving through the center delineators within a construction zone, and lost control.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jewish leaders condemn Kahele campaign’s use of ‘Mr. Men’ meme, saying it resembles Hitler
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An already heated Democratic gubernatorial primary now includes an allegation of hate speech. Members of the local Jewish community say Congressman Kai Kahele’s campaign should apologize for using a caricature they said resembles Adolf Hitler. “To us, that kind of a meme is totally, totally unacceptable,”...
Comments / 1