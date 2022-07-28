Most Well-Known Kansas Celebrities in 2022

www.kmaj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search […]
LJWORLD
Q&A: Melissa Etheridge talks about her latest album and coming home to Kansas ahead of upcoming Lawrence show
Grammy-winning musician Melissa Etheridge — with her distinctive voice and more than a dozen albums and decades of performing to back her up — will soon be coming to Lawrence. Etheridge will perform at Liberty Hall on Aug. 14 as part of the tour for her 2021 album...
Wichita Eagle
Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
Nation’s fastest 13-year-old moves to St. George
ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Aria Pearce is just like any other 13-year-old; she enjoys movies, reading and Starbucks. However, when the track spikes come on, she becomes the fastest eighth grader in the country. “Right now she’s the fastest in the nation,” Aria’s father Nathan Pearce said. “At the end of the day, unless somebody […]
thechronicle.news
August filled with concert events in Kansas Metropolis space
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of concert events are scheduled in August within the Kansas Metropolis space, and regardless of your style in music, there’s possible one thing for you. From rock to pop, various to nation, stars from right now and yesterday are bringing their reveals to...
hppr.org
Western Kansas offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for Kansas City and Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A wave of support came to the door of a southwest Kansas restaurant following a teen’s efforts to reach out for assistance. While it’s not unique for small businesses to be facing challenges, a Meade teen decided to put out a request online to help save his family’s business, TJ’s Grill.
WIBW
Gov. visits Dodge City business to continue economic prosperity tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly continued her economic prosperity tour in Dodge City on Saturday. On Saturday, July 30, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her statewide economic development tour in Dodge City. Here, she met with local leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot facility in the city in October 2020.
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
kcur.org
How Kansas got its constitution: Violence, fraudulent elections and competing governments
The latest proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution deals with abortion, and it has generated a wave of political discontent across the state. So it’s only fitting to recall, then, that the state constitution itself has its roots in the bitter days of Bleeding Kansas. Kansas produced four constitutions...
2023 Central Kansas Free Fair will remove Monday date and add a Tuesday
While this year’s fair be the same days and will provide the same traditions as previous fairs, the Central Kansas Free Fair will be changing its days for next year’s fair. The fair will be the Aug. 1-6. Essentially, the fair will begin on a Tuesday and end on Sunday instead of Monday.
KWCH.com
Morning rain for southern Kansas Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rain will be possible across southern Kansas tonight and into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms are expected across southern Kansas tonight. Some of this activity will last through Saturday morning before diminishing by afternoon. The clouds and rain will...
As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Endangered, threatened Kansas species found during survey
COFFEYVILLE (KSNT) – Members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently completed a survey that found members of an endangered and threatened species alive and well in a Kansas river. According to the KDWP, a survey to locate endangered and threatened mussels was concluded in the Verdigris River at a site Northwest of […]
KWCH.com
Recent rainfall impacting Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many Kansas farmers, this past summer has been a season to forget. For the past several weeks, triple-digit heat has been the theme, but with recent rainfall hitting portions of our state, this is how it’s impacting farmers. “Well, it’s impacted the farmers because...
Kansans who have won a Mega Millions lottery prize
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery, which currently sits at $1.28 billion, is 1 in roughly 302 million. But that won’t stop people from purchasing a ticket that has the potential to change their life. According to their website, the Mega Millions lottery has been around since 1996, when […]
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
More than 50% of Kansas in CDC high-risk mask category
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 55 Kansas counties are in the high-risk category for the coronavirus, compared to 41 counties last week. That is 52% of Kansas counties. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. Another 37 counties are at medium risk, […]
