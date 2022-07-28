ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

Most Well-Known Kansas Celebrities in 2022

 4 days ago
KSN News

4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search […]
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow

If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Nation’s fastest 13-year-old moves to St. George

ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Aria Pearce is just like any other 13-year-old; she enjoys movies, reading and Starbucks. However, when the track spikes come on, she becomes the fastest eighth grader in the country. “Right now she’s the fastest in the nation,” Aria’s father Nathan Pearce said. “At the end of the day, unless somebody […]
SAINT GEORGE, KS
thechronicle.news

August filled with concert events in Kansas Metropolis space

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of concert events are scheduled in August within the Kansas Metropolis space, and regardless of your style in music, there’s possible one thing for you. From rock to pop, various to nation, stars from right now and yesterday are bringing their reveals to...
Kansas Reflector

Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wave of support comes to door of SW Kansas restaurant after teen’s request

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A wave of support came to the door of a southwest Kansas restaurant following a teen’s efforts to reach out for assistance. While it’s not unique for small businesses to be facing challenges, a Meade teen decided to put out a request online to help save his family’s business, TJ’s Grill.
MEADE, KS
WIBW

Gov. visits Dodge City business to continue economic prosperity tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly continued her economic prosperity tour in Dodge City on Saturday. On Saturday, July 30, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her statewide economic development tour in Dodge City. Here, she met with local leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot facility in the city in October 2020.
DODGE CITY, KS
Salina Post

Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas

A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Morning rain for southern Kansas Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rain will be possible across southern Kansas tonight and into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms are expected across southern Kansas tonight. Some of this activity will last through Saturday morning before diminishing by afternoon. The clouds and rain will...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Endangered, threatened Kansas species found during survey

COFFEYVILLE (KSNT) – Members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently completed a survey that found members of an endangered and threatened species alive and well in a Kansas river. According to the KDWP, a survey to locate endangered and threatened mussels was concluded in the Verdigris River at a site Northwest of […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Recent rainfall impacting Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many Kansas farmers, this past summer has been a season to forget. For the past several weeks, triple-digit heat has been the theme, but with recent rainfall hitting portions of our state, this is how it’s impacting farmers. “Well, it’s impacted the farmers because...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansans who have won a Mega Millions lottery prize

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery, which currently sits at $1.28 billion, is 1 in roughly 302 million. But that won’t stop people from purchasing a ticket that has the potential to change their life. According to their website, the Mega Millions lottery has been around since 1996, when […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

More than 50% of Kansas in CDC high-risk mask category

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 55 Kansas counties are in the high-risk category for the coronavirus, compared to 41 counties last week. That is 52% of Kansas counties. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. Another 37 counties are at medium risk, […]
KANSAS STATE

