Amblin Partners CEO Jeff Small Signs Multi-Year Extension

Sony Group Corp. reported modest growth in its first fiscal quarter thanks to strong results from its entertainment division, but warned of financial challenges to come. The company generated $17.5 billion in revenue between the months of April and June and a group profit of $1.65 billion. This was slightly below analyst expectations via Yahoo Finance, with an average projection of $18.04 billion in revenue. Overall, net profit rose 3% from a year earlier while revenue increased 2.4% year-over-year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO