Amblin Partners CEO Jeff Small Signs Multi-Year Extension

www.thewrap.com
Related
Kasee Calabrese Named EVP and CFO of Endeavor Content
Kasee Calabrese has been tapped for the dual roles of executive vice president and chief financial officer at Endeavor Content. The finance executive previously served as EVP of Global Finance at AMC Networks. In her newly created senior leadership position, Calabrese will be responsible for the TV and film studio’s...
Sony Nets a First Quarter Profit on the Back of Strong Results From Pictures Division
Sony Group Corp. reported modest growth in its first fiscal quarter thanks to strong results from its entertainment division, but warned of financial challenges to come. The company generated $17.5 billion in revenue between the months of April and June and a group profit of $1.65 billion. This was slightly below analyst expectations via Yahoo Finance, with an average projection of $18.04 billion in revenue. Overall, net profit rose 3% from a year earlier while revenue increased 2.4% year-over-year.
‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Matches ‘The Bad Guys’ With $23 Million Opening
Warner Bros.’ “DC League of Super-Pets” has arrived in theaters and is performing consistently with DreamWorks’ spring animated film “The Bad Guys” with a $23 million opening from 4,375 theaters. with $18.4 million grossed from international markets. Starring Dwayne Johnson and getting a late...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0