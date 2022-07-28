Jon Stewart Slams Republicans Who Blocked Veterans’ Health Legislation: ‘Senate’s Where Accountability Goes to Die’ (Video)

www.thewrap.com
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
Merrick Garland is showing us how an attorney general is supposed to act
For many, Tuesday night was an evening of contrasts. There was a calm, measured attorney general assuring the public that the Department of Justice will hold accountable anyone found criminally responsible for the events of Jan. 6, 2021, or for attempting to overturn the 2020 election. When NBC News’ Lester Holt asked Merrick Garland whether that approach might even apply to former President Donald Trump – even if Trump were to announce he’s running for president again – Garland repeated the refrain that no one is above the law.
These 41 Republican senators blocked a bill to expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said the widespread GOP opposition to the veterans' bill "has an immorality to it."
‘Total BS’: Democrats Threaten To Delay Senate Recess After GOP Tanks Veterans Bill
Legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was upended at last minute by unexpected Republican objections.
Ted Cruz Says Jon Stewart Has Veteran Health Care Bill Wrong
Senator Ted Cruz says Jon Stewart has it all wrong ... he supports veterans, but wasn't down to support the bill that just went down in flames ... saying the Democrats were guilty of a cheap trick that would cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. We got the Texas...
Jon Stewart Says Fox News 'Refused' to Let Him Speak on Veterans' Healthcare
After a week of eviscerating Republicans, Jon Stewart brought his fiery commentary to MSNBC Thursday night, telling host Medhi Hasan that Fox News "refused" to have him on air to discuss GOP senators voting down legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked the bipartisan Promise...
‘Getting Rolled’: McConnell Was Outfoxed With His Own Playbook
For years, Democrats have watched Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell deploy ultra-partisan legislative tactics to outmaneuver them on everything from fiscal cliff negotiations to filling a Supreme Court seat. But this week, Senate Republicans may have gotten a taste of their own medicine—and it didn’t go down smoothly.
DOJ's scrutiny of Trump raises prospect of 'something extraordinary' Joy Reid says
Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf has been interviewed by House January 6 committee
Chad Wolf, an acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration, has been interviewed by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, a source familiar with his deposition tells CNN.
Fox News poll shows Democrat John Fetterman holds wide lead over Dr Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
A new poll shows that Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman holds a commanding lead against Republican physician and former television host Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race. The Fox News survey shows that 47 per cent of voters support Mr Fetterman, compared to 36 per cent of voters who support Dr Oz, while 11 per cent of voters are undecided. The two candidates also have a wide enthusiasm gap, as 68 per cent of Mr Fetterman’s backers support him “enthusiastically” while 35 per cent of Dr Oz’s supporters do the same – but 45 per cent do so with...
Chinese state media warn fighter jets escorting Pelosi to Taiwan could be shot down
A Chinese state media figure warned that the presence of U.S. fighter jets accompanying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's transport to Taiwan would be considered an "invasion." Hu Xijin, a commentator for China's Global Times, warned on Friday that "if US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is [an] invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down."
Manchin and Sinema are on a collision course over closing a tax loophole for rich Americans. It could upend Biden's $790 billion deal.
It's possible Democrats will wait days, if not weeks, before Sinema breaks her silence on a surprise spending deal.
In Boise visit, VA secretary says Senate made ‘inexplicable’ vote to kill burn pits bill
U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough forcefully denounced the U.S. Senate’s unexpected decision to kill a bill that would have provided health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits while stationed around the world. In a visit to the Boise VA Medical Center on Thursday, McDonough said […] The post In Boise visit, VA secretary says Senate made ‘inexplicable’ vote to kill burn pits bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
“Their constituents are dying!”: Jon Stewart goes off after GOP screws over sick military vets
Former Daily Show Host Jon Stewart testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty/Zach Gibson) Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Thursday uncorked a profane rant for reporters in response...
Can Senate Democrats get Sinema on board for Manchin-backed spending deal?
A deal between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate proposal, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has cast a new spotlight on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the only unclear Senate Democratic vote on the legislation.
DOJ says Jan. 6 committee publicity, term 'insurrection' for Capitol riot won't deny Oath Keepers fair trial
Biden’s Justice Department argued in a filing on Wednesday that publicity drawn from the Jan. 6 special committee, including its assertion the riot at the U.S. Capitol was an "insurrection," would not prevent five alleged members of the Oath Keepers from having a fair trial should it begin in September.
Poll: Voters Overwhelmingly Want Government to Make Health Care More Affordable
Voters overwhelmingly support government action to make health care more affordable, including by extending the increased premium tax credits for purchasing health coverage on the Marketplace, and by closing the Medicaid coverage gap. According to a new national poll conducted by a bipartisan team of researchers for the American Cancer...
Despite Republican predictions, voters prioritize abortion rights
In any election cycle, parties and candidates invest an enormous amount of energy trying to determine which issues are most important to voters. With this in mind, the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll included an open-ended question in its latest national survey: “Thinking about your vote for U.S. Congress this November, what’s the most important issue that will affect your vote?”
Russia's Plan to Replenish Troops 'Damning' Its Army to 'Failure': General
Retired U.S. Army General Mark Hertling said Moscow's efforts to rush reconstituting its depleted forces "exponentially damages morale and fighting capability."
