ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Review: Little Feat’s Live Classic ‘Waiting For Columbus’ Gets A Big Overhaul

By Hal Horowitz
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Little Feat

Waiting for Columbus:Super Deluxe Edition

(Rhino)

4 1/2 out of 5 stars

Many of the most essential live albums were recorded when the artists were young, hungry, and ready to take their careers to the next level. Think The Allman Brothers Band at Fillmore East, Frampton Comes Alive, Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, Bob Marley and the Wailers Live, or The Who’s Live at Leeds. That wasn’t the case with Little Feat in 1977.

Just the opposite really.

Founder/frontman Lowell George had been progressively playing a less pivotal role. Feat’s 1975 and 1977 albums had him writing or co-writing only a few tunes, with his presence barely there for ‘77s lackluster Time Loves a Hero where he only contributed one tune. He was also at odds with the rest of the members who wanted to move towards jammy jazz-fusion, which they did on “Day at the Dog Races.” George disliked that direction so intensely that he walked off stage when they played it live.

So it came as a surprise when in 1977 he decided to document Feat’s notoriously intense live experience in both London (where they were bigger stars than in the States) and Washington D.C., another of the band’s strongest markets. With Little Feat’s fortunes at an all-time low, it’s hard to imagine they would have created anything worthwhile, let alone one of rock’s most legendary concert recordings in Waiting for Columbus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgyxS_0gwUWxGs00

But the 1978 double vinyl 17-track set consolidated everything Feat excelled at. Their crackling combination of funk, jazz, pop, blues, swamp rock, and New Orleans rhythms that created such studio gems as the 1973 Dixie Chicken and the following year’s Feats Don’t Fail Me Now exploded on stage. Bringing in the Tower of Power horns for some songs further pushed the shows into the red. The set list ran the scope of Feat’s albums, cherry-picking the best moments and injecting them with crunching energy, often extending and nailing a pocket the studio versions frequently just hinted at.

Unfortunately, it was not to last. Lowell George succumbed to his vices shortly afterward, passing in 1979 during a solo tour. He was just 34.

While the group carried on, disbanding and reforming several times over the next few decades, they never regained the visionary mojo George brought with his skewed songwriting, sizzling slide guitar, and husky, emotional vocals. That helped make Waiting for Columbus so exceptional since it marked his final foray with the band he formed.

Still, the music on that initial album was not exactly what audiences experienced when they saw the band live. George overdubbed vocals and guitar from the original tapes, apparently on every song. Those details are explained in the extensive liner notes from the 2002 expanded double CD package, which added ten more tracks, making an already classic album even better.

We now have the new “super deluxe” edition, released not so coincidentally in conjunction with Little Feat’s Waiting for Columbus’ 45th-anniversary tour. Stretched to eight CDs with three additional (non-overdubbed) full shows from the same tour (two discs per gig), listeners can experience the band in full flight, warts and all. Two concerts from the UK and one from Washington D.C., presented exactly as they were played, represent multiple nights Feat spent in each city. They capture the good, the bad, the occasional wonky vocal and blown notes that characterize any outfit, even ones with musicians as talented as those in Little Feat.

At about $100, this is clearly this is geared to the super fan with deep pockets and enough interest in multiple versions (up to four) of each selection. While the performances and set lists are slightly different, there isn’t enough variation for anyone but the most dedicated Feat admirer to spring for what might simply be too much of a good thing. Less obsessive music lovers can suffice with the still-in print 2002 double disc which covers every song heard here, without duplication.

But for many who hold the George-fronted band in high regard, this is a treasure trove they likely never thought would be commercially available. It’s worth the extra cash to partake in more music from a legendary tour that, with the passing of three of its members, can’t be replicated.

Photo by Elizabeth George / Rhino

Comments / 8

Related
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Lowell George
Louder

Why 1973 was the greatest year in rock history

Imagine a year that saw the release of Led Zeppelin’s Houses Of The Holy, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon and Alice Cooper’s Billion Dollar Babies. That would be one extremely big year for rock’n’roll music, for sure. A little further down the...
ENTERTAINMENT
ewrestlingnews.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena

Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waiting For Columbus#Songwriting#Jazz#Time Loves A Hero
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Wrote One Song To Hurt Ex Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both performed in Fleetwood Mac but they have a long and tumultuous history. They met when they were teenagers and Stevie joined Lindsey’s band after some of his bandmates went off to college. After school, they moved to Los Angeles together to form Buckingham...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
VISUAL ART
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died

A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy