Detroit choir director encourages faith based organizations to ‘End Menthol’

Detroit News
Detroit church looks back at 100 years
Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
nbc24.com
Back 2 Life Deliverance hosts free pop up thrift store, church outdoors
Every day during the summer, Pastor Andre Cranford and Stacye Cranford are outdoors, praising God, but also helping community. At the corner of North Detroit and Indiana, the church leaders of Back 2 Life Deliverance Center host a free pop up thrift store giving out clothes, home goods, and more.
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit couple marries at hospital after bride's mom placed on life support
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit couple got married at the hospital after the bride's mom was hospitalized and could not leave. Tamika Hester's mom Shirley was hospitalized on July 2nd at Sinai Grace Hospital after having a diabetic episode. They all thought she’d be better in a few days, but it worsened.
onedetroitpbs.org
African World Festival Celebrates 39th Anniversary With Return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza
The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s 39th annual African World Festival celebrated its 39th anniversary this July with a return to the location where the festival got started: Detroit’s Hart Plaza. The annual African World Festival, the largest celebration of the African diaspora in Detroit,...
fox2detroit.com
Popular Detroit barber missing for a week, family pleads for help
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of David Woodger, owner of D-Woods Barbershop on Detroit's east side, says it's not like the business owner to disappear for a week. But that's exactly what happened. It's been seven days since anyone - including his wife and children - have heard from him.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Domestic violence survivor’s dream put on hold as thieves create unnecessary obstacles
DETROIT – A survivor of domestic violence invested thousands of dollars in creating a safe space for families. Recently thieves ransacked the property and continuously stole from the home. Recently $30,000 worth of newly installed windows have been stolen. The property owner, Cheetara Heath, claims that her property is...
Did You See This? Viral Tiktok Shows Old Detroit School on Fire
A historic but abandoned school in Detroit has been lost after a fire broke out earlier this week. The James A. Garfield school, which was also known as the Frank H. Beard school, was originally constructed in the late 1800s. As the surrounding area grew, the original building was torn down and re-built to host more kids. Eventually, the school was designated a historic Michigan site in 1984 but, permanently closed in 2014, according to Wikipedia.
buzznicked.com
Lady Buys Abandoned House In Detroit For $500 And Brings It Back To Life With 4,000 Flowers
We’ve seen a lot of stories about Detroit and how buildings are being left abandoned, simply waiting for Mother Nature to take over. In Detroit, they are even paying people to move to their city or giving them free houses with the stipulation and goal of getting these once thriving neighborhoods turned around into something more than what they are today. One of the many cool things about Detroit is that there are a ton of amazing houses with beautiful architecture, just waiting for a new owner. When florist, Lisa Waud, bought a house in Detroit for just $500, everyone thought she was crazy. But once they saw what she had in mind, they can’t help but talk about her new and upcoming project.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
fox2detroit.com
2 teen girls shot during party in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after two teen girls were shot during a party. The shooting happened Sunday night in the area of Penrod and Joy Road. Police say the girls were at a party when an SUV drove by and fired shots. One girl was shot in the foot and the other in the chest & arm.
Detroit News
Detroit Fire Department graduates first firefighter class with EMT training
The Detroit Fire Department celebrated Friday its first graduating class who received dual training as firefighters and emergency medical technicians. Twelve new firefighters received their badges today as the graduating first class to meet the EMT training requirement. Thirty-three additional trial firefighters received their certificates Friday to begin dual training in the next year.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Fire wins Tug Across the River
The annual Tug Across the River was held today, and Detroit Fire won. Detroit sent 30 of their strongest firefighters to the dock on the river near Hart Plaza, and Windsor had 30 of their strongest on the Canadian side.
Detroit home repair program gets $15 million to fix more roofs, windows
A city home repair program received an additional $15 million Friday to fix more roofs and windows for low-income Detroiters. State lawmakers representing Detroit joined Mayor Mike Duggan to announce that the Renew Detroit program — launched last year to repair roofs for income-eligible seniors and homeowners with disabilities — can now help 2,000...
HometownLife.com
Livonia law department cautions against proposed flag law, calling unanimity 'problematic'
In an uncommon recommendation, Livonia's law department cautioned against a proposed ordinance that would require mayoral and unanimous council approval for non-government flags flown at city hall. The proposal has also drawn comments from residents and Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan's caution. The mayor's office currently determine what, if any, non-traditional...
michiganchronicle.com
Mayor Duggan Unveils $203M Seven-Point Strategy Investment for Affordable Housing
Mayor Mike Duggan and city officials announce $203 million affordable housing investment. Since the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Assistance (CERA) program application deadline ended on June 30, thousands of Detroit renters continue to struggle with housing security in the face of an ongoing eviction crisis. On Thursday, Mayor Mike Duggan and...
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
Davenport football player EyQuan Cobb killed in Detroit shooting
The Davenport football team is mourning the loss of one of their teammates.
Detroit News
