Kendrick Lamar Tells 12-Year-Old Reporter How He Wants His Legacy To Be Remembered

hiphopdx.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American AirlinesBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Brings Concert Security Guard To Tears While Performing 'DAMN.' Single 'LOVE.'
Houston, TX – Kendrick Lamar has been back on the tour circuit since dropping Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his fifth studio album. During a performance in Houston on Friday (July 22), a venue security guard was moved to tears as K. Dot performed the 2017 DAMN single “LOVE.” In a video shared to social media, the man stands on the side of the stage wiping tears away as he raps the lyrics.
Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Viral Clip Of Security Guard Crying During His Set
Kendrick Lamar’s penchant for touching on matters of the heart is one that few artists can rival today. This was exemplified when footage surfaced of a crying security guard at the Big Steppers tour‘s Houston stop. In the clip—which has now racked up millions of views—the guard shed tears while the rapper performed his hit single, “LOVE.”
thesource.com
Kendrick Lamar Responds To Clip Of Security Guard Caught Crying To “Love” Performance
Music is able to capture and influence pretty much every human emotion. Some music makes us happy, some makes us mad, some feeds into our anger, some music puts us in the “mood,” etc. Some music even can make us sad, and that was the case for one security guard working at the “Big Steppers Tour.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Kendrick Lamar responds to security guard who wept at his concert
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has responded to a viral clip of a security guard who could be seen weeping during one of his concerts, saying, in part, that this is how he wants everyone to receive his music. Lamar’s comments were given to child reporter Jazlyn “Jazzy” Guerra after his Rolling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video
Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s Son Onyx’s Baby Album: Pics
A secret son! Iggy Azalea announced in June 2020 that she had given birth after previously denying pregnancy rumors — and she has been showing Onyx off ever since. “I have a son,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it […]
Ice Cube Says He Regrets Passing On Playing “O-Dog” In ‘Menace II Society’
Ice Cube is one of the most accomplished rap artists to pursue an acting career in Hip-Hop history. Over the past three decades, Cube has landed a number of culturally iconic roles, such as Doughboy in Boyz N the Hood and Craig in his Friday trilogy. Yet, when asked if there are any acting roles that Cube regrets passing on, he mentioned the role of O-Dog in the 1993 film Menace II Society as the one that got away. According to Cube, his decision to decline the role was strategic, as he wanted to avoid being typecast as the “L.A. gangbanger” following the success of Boyz N the Hood.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk's Injury Following Onstage Explosion At Lollapalooza Was Apparently Worse Than It Looked
Chicago, IL – Lil Durk required a trip to the hospital following an onstage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). As a result, the platinum-selling rapper has announced he’s going off the grid for awhile. On Sunday (July 31), Durk updated his 14 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed and his eye patched up.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Kelly Rowland Sings 'Break My Soul,' But Remains Tight-Lipped About Beyonce’s Album (Exclusive)
Kelly Rowland isn't giving up any info! The songstress is staying tight-lipped when it comes to whether or not she's heard Beyonce's hotly anticipated new album. Rowland walked the the carpet at the premiere of Nope at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, where she was joined by friend and actress Bresha Webb.
thesource.com
Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Brittany Renner During Rolling Loud Interview
Kodak Black does not need to be on stage in order to create viral moments. Yak shut down Rolling Loud as one of the weekend’s best and most anticipated performers. The Florida native took to the stage to perform a number of crowd favorites including his double platinum classic hit, “No Flockin.”
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch
“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
The Game Blacks Out Over Unearthed Hit-Boy Beat In New L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Los Angeles, LA – The Game has paid a visit to the L.A Leakers studio to drop off a new freestyle, ahead of his upcoming new album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind – see it below. The Compton rapper weaves in and out of a never-heard-before Hit-Boy beat, seemingly...
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife Crystal Smith's Cheating Allegations
Ne-Yo has responded to cheating claims made by his wife Crystal Smith, which arrive just four months after the couple renewed their wedding vows. On Sunday (July 31), just hours after Smith aired him out for allegedly sleeping with women who “sell their bodies,” Ne-Yo tweeted his desire to keep their marital issues quiet.
Uncle Jonny: 5 Things To Know About Beyonce’s Gay Uncle Who Inspired ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé‘s much buzzed-about new album Renaissance is certainly a star-studded project, featuring such talents as Grace Jones. rapper Beam, Tems, and of course, guest vocalist Big Freedia. But amid all the publicity, there’s a newly announced major inspiration behind the album, and it comes in the form of the singer’s gay uncle, Jonny, who died of complications from HIV.
Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie’s Sweetest Moments Over the Years: Photos
The most darling duo! Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter, Casie, have made many adorable appearances together over the years. The rapper welcomed his baby girl with Emma Cannon in July 2009. While celebrating Mother’s Day in May 2020, the Texas native, whose real name is Colson Baker, gushed over his ex in a social […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
hypebeast.com
Quavo and Takeoff Announced Migos Concert Without Offset
With rumors of a potential Migos breakup still at top of mind, the group has officially been announced to perform at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands. Though Migos is the expected performer, the event’s website has announced that the performers will be “Grammy-nominated hip hop group featuring Quavo and Takeoff to perform following band showcase.” Noticeably missing from the roster is Offset, the third member to make up the trio. The website also states that this will be the first time the artists will be performing at the event. In a statement from the event’s producer Derek Webber, he said,
Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”
Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
Will Smith Probably Won't Be Hearing From Chris Rock Anytime Soon After Issuing His Public Apology
"He needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris."
Comments / 0